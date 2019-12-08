This Week in the Village: Dec. 1-7









Catch up on the biggest headlines, videos and photos published by Little Village in the past week.

Joe Sestak and Steve Bullock drop out of the 2020 race, bringing the number of candidates to a seven-month low

Published Monday, Dec. 2

Two-for-one deals are common on Cyber Monday, so it’s appropriate that this week should start with two bottom-tier candidates quitting the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Joe Sestak, a retired admiral and two-term congressman from Pennsylvania (2007-2011), announced on Sunday afternoon he was ending his campaign. Gov. Steve Bullock of Montana announced his withdrawal before the sun was up on Monday morning. Continue reading…

Accept the challenge of Riverside Theatre’s ‘Straight White Men’

Published Tuesday, Dec. 3

Nota Bene: I had no idea what I was going to see when I arrived at Riverside Theatre on Saturday night to watch Young Jean Lee’s play Straight White Men. Often, I research a play I haven’t seen prior to attendance and reviewing, but the holiday and other work kept me from my usual preparations.

One word: Wow. Continue reading…

Your Village: Is it Lake Macbride or McBride?

Published Tuesday, Dec. 3

According to the maps I find online, the lake in Lake Macbride State Park is Lake McBride. Are they named after the same person? Or did Macbride get the park and Macbride Hall at UI named after him, and McBride basically didn’t get anything other than me, years later, doubting his existence? —Matt, Iowa City

It would be possible for a lake called McBride and a park called Macbride to be named after the same person, because Thomas Macbride — 10th president of the University of Iowa (1914-16) and expert on North American slime molds — was born a McBride and later changed the spelling. Continue reading…

Letter to the editor: Iowa’s “missing” cyclists

Published Tuesday, Dec. 3

RAGBRAI is falling apart, but Iowans have always hated cyclists. If you’ve ever dared to wade into the comments section under local news stories about bike lanes in downtown Cedar Rapids, you’re familiar with this hatred. “I’ve been stuck going 15 under the speed limit just because there was a group of bike riders in the street,” one Facebook commenter said under a recent headline. Others chimed in angrily about bike lanes messing with parking options — something Iowans do not take lightly. “How about reverting bike lanes to parking spots?” someone suggested. Continue reading…

Federal judge issue injunction against Iowa’s new ‘ag gag’ law

Published Tuesday, Dec. 3

Iowa won’t be able to enforce its new “ag gag” law until a federal court rules on its constitutionality. Senior Judge James Gritzner of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa issued a preliminary injunction on Tuesday, finding the public interest groups challenging the law were likely to succeed when the case is tried.

The legislature passed the Agricultural Facility Trespass Act in March, two months after a federal court ruled the ag gag law it passed in 2012 was unconstitutional. Continue reading…

Sen. Kamala Harris drops out of the 2020 race

Published Tuesday, Dec. 3

Sen. Kamala Harris announced on Tuesday afternoon she is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race.

“I’ve taken stock and looked at this from every angle, and over the last few days have come to one of the hardest decisions of my life,” the California Democrat said in a statement about suspending her campaign, posted on Medium. Continue reading…

George Anderson of Cedar Rapids’ Kennedy High School named Iowa Teacher of the Year

Published Wednesday, Dec. 4

For the second time in seven years, a Cedar Rapids teacher has been named Iowa Teacher of the Year. Speaking at a student assembly at Kennedy High School on Wednesday morning, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced George Anderson, who teaches history and is an assistant football coach at the school, has been selected for the award.

Anderson has been teaching at Kennedy for 13 years. Originally from South Carolina, Anderson first began thinking about becoming an educator while serving in the Marines. Continue reading…

Cargill’s plan for a 200-car rail yard takes another step forward, as the Cedar Rapids City Council approves rezoning for a second time

Published Wednesday, Dec. 4

Cargill is one vote away from being able to build a 200-car rail yard next to the Rompot neighborhood after an almost unanimous Cedar Rapids City Council approved the rezoning measure during its second reading on Tuesday.

Cargill employees and Rompot residents filled the council chambers for the noontime meeting. Approximately 25 people spoke on the plan to rezone city-owned land near Prairie Park Fishery and Rompot from suburban residential to general industrial. Continue reading…

Donate toys and other gift items to help the Domestic Violence Intervention Program make the holidays merry for kids

Published Thursday, Dec. 5

The Domestic Violence Intervention Program (DVIP) provides support and advocacy services for victims and survivors of domestic violence all year long. At this time of year, it also help brighten the season for children with its Holiday Store.

“We believe that victims/survivors fleeing intimate partner violence shouldn’t have to choose between safety and the magic of the holidays for their children,” DVIP said in written statement. Continue reading…

Video premiere: Anthony Worden and the Illiterati, ‘The Slightest Notion’

Published Thursday, Dec. 5

From the opening shot of a vintage Webcor cassette recorder, you know that vintage is the vibe Anthony Worden is going for in the video for “The Slightest Notion.” But the song itself is situated squarely in a tradition that harks back to the Kinks and Elvis Costello, while staying contemporary and fresh.

From an initial rave up, the song shifts gears to a lovely, slow interlude replete with lush vocal harmonies. “The Slightest Notion” signifies Worden finding a sunnier, poppier style, as he steps away from the Velvet Underground-influenced sound of his earlier work. Elly Hofmaier (Penny Peach Jr.) adds her sweet soprano to the mix, making the song verge on the giddy, in a good way. Continue reading…

Letter to the editor: The point of no return

Published Thursday, Dec. 5

As global leaders meet at the COP25 UN climate summit in Madrid this week, we plan to continue our year-long strike and walkouts in Iowa City on Friday, 3:30 p.m. at Old Brick. Since the Iowa City school district and Iowa City Council have passed updated climate plans in line with the IPCC, and Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg brought global attention to Iowa City, we’ve been asked why we continue to strike. Here’s why. Continue reading…

Linn County Board of Supervisors declares a climate crisis ahead of Friday’s national climate strikes

Published Thursday, Dec. 5

The Linn County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution on Wednesday declaring a climate crisis in light of increased drought and heatwaves, decrease in the bird population and flooding throughout Iowa.

The action by the supervisors occurred just days before people around the country — including in Cedar Rapids — prepare for the next national climate march. The main event in Cedar Rapids on Friday, Dec. 6, will be an evening march to Cedar Rapids City Hall. Continue reading…

Yummy brings a menu of Asian and American favorites — including Thai rolled ice cream — to downtown Iowa City

Published Friday, Dec. 6

Yummy, Iowa City’s newest restaurant, opened this week, bringing a wide range of both Asian and American favorites — from Cross-Bridge rice noodles to chicken wings to Thai rolled ice cream — to downtown.

“We have American food, Japanese food and Chinese food all together,” Amy Huang, Yummy’s manager, told Little Village. Continue reading…

