Little Village magazine issue 275: Dec. 4 – Jan. 7, 2020

Read issue 275 »
We asked. You answered. We tallied. You waited. Now it’s finally time to celebrate the winners! From Aug. 1-Sept. 30, Little Village readers cast their votes in our second annual Best of the CRANDIC (Cedar Rapids and Iowa City area) awards. From the Best Craft Brewery to the Best Place to People-Watch, readers didn’t just vote for who they think should go home with the title — they also wrote in why. We tallied the votes and collected all the funniest, truest and most touching explanations into this special issue, plus a few winner Q&As and shout-outs to the runners-up. Also inside: A new Your Village piece breaks down the Macbride/McBride spelling debate, and Kiki gets a question about a cousin conflict. Plus: Local album and book reviews.