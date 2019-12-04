Advertisement

Little Village magazine issue 275: Dec. 4 – Jan. 7, 2020

Posted on by Little Village

Little Village issue 275

Read issue 275 »

We asked. You answered. We tallied. You waited. Now it’s finally time to celebrate the winners! From Aug. 1-Sept. 30, Little Village readers cast their votes in our second annual Best of the CRANDIC (Cedar Rapids and Iowa City area) awards. From the Best Craft Brewery to the Best Place to People-Watch, readers didn’t just vote for who they think should go home with the title — they also wrote in why. We tallied the votes and collected all the funniest, truest and most touching explanations into this special issue, plus a few winner Q&As and shout-outs to the runners-up. Also inside: A new Your Village piece breaks down the Macbride/McBride spelling debate, and Kiki gets a question about a cousin conflict. Plus: Local album and book reviews.


Category: Print Edition

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

A collaboration between The Englert Theatre and FilmScene

STRENGTHEN
GROW•EVOLVE

Help us build the greatest small city for the arts in America—right here in Iowa City. Learn more »

Donate Today

Strengthen • Grow • Evolve is a collaborative campaign led by two Iowa City-based arts nonprofits, The Englert Theatre and FilmScene that seeks a major reinvestment to strengthen the arts through modern and historic venues, innovative programming, and new models of collaboration.

For 18 years...

Little Village has been telling the truth and changing our little corner of the world.

If you can, help us head into the next 18 years even stronger with a one-time or monthly contribution of $18, or any amount you choose.

Little Village
2019 Give Guide

Get to know some of the nonprofits helping to make the CRANDIC a better place to live.

LEARN MORE

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS