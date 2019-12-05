Advertisement

Donate toys and other gift items to help the Domestic Violence Intervention Program make the holidays merry for kids

Posted on by Paul Brennan
  • 30
    Shares

Lauren Shotwell/Little Village

The Domestic Violence Intervention Program (DVIP) provides support and advocacy services for victims and survivors of domestic violence all year long. At this time of year, it also help brighten the season for children with its Holiday Store.

“We believe that victims/survivors fleeing intimate partner violence shouldn’t have to choose between safety and the magic of the holidays for their children,” DVIP said in written statement. “That’s why DVIP offers the Holiday Store: a secure and confidential place where clients can find gifts for their families at no charge. We are asking for gift donations like LEGOs and blocks, baby dolls, hats, gloves, socks, pajamas sizes 10 and up, baby toys, and gift cards. Full shopping lists available at drop-off locations.”

Donations will be accepted through Dec. 23, and items should be new, not used.

There are nine drop-off locations in Johnson County.

Iowa City

DVIP Business Office, 1105 S Gilbert Ct

Lepic Kroeger Realtors, 2346 Mormon Trek Blvd

MERGE, on the Ped Mall next to the Iowa City Public Library

Coralville

Applebee’s, 200 12th Ave

Raddison Hotel and Conference Center, 1220 1st Ave

North Liberty

North Liberty Bluebird Cafe, 650 W Cherry St #9

Solon

Solon Community Center, 313 S Iowa St

Tipton

First United Church of Christ, 600 Mulberry St

West Branch

Plastic Products Company, 228 Tidewater Dr

DVIP grew out of an initiative launched by the University of Iowa’s Women’s Resource and Action Center in the late 1970s. It opened its first shelter for people threatened by domestic violence in 1980, and DVIP now covers eight counties in southeastern Iowa — Johnson, Iowa, Cedar, Des Moines, Henry, Lee, Van Buren and Washington — and its Holiday Store has been an annual tradition for four decades.

So far this year, DVIP has assisted over 1,900 individuals. Anyone interesting in learning about different ways to support DVIP can find information on its website.


  • 30
    Shares
Category: Community/News
Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

A collaboration between The Englert Theatre and FilmScene

STRENGTHEN
GROW•EVOLVE

Help us build the greatest small city for the arts in America—right here in Iowa City. Learn more »

Donate Today

Strengthen • Grow • Evolve is a collaborative campaign led by two Iowa City-based arts nonprofits, The Englert Theatre and FilmScene that seeks a major reinvestment to strengthen the arts through modern and historic venues, innovative programming, and new models of collaboration.

For 18 years...

Little Village has been telling the truth and changing our little corner of the world.

If you can, help us head into the next 18 years even stronger with a one-time or monthly contribution of $18, or any amount you choose.

Little Village
2019 Give Guide

Get to know some of the nonprofits helping to make the CRANDIC a better place to live.

LEARN MORE

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS