Donate toys and other gift items to help the Domestic Violence Intervention Program make the holidays merry for kids

The Domestic Violence Intervention Program (DVIP) provides support and advocacy services for victims and survivors of domestic violence all year long. At this time of year, it also help brighten the season for children with its Holiday Store.

“We believe that victims/survivors fleeing intimate partner violence shouldn’t have to choose between safety and the magic of the holidays for their children,” DVIP said in written statement. “That’s why DVIP offers the Holiday Store: a secure and confidential place where clients can find gifts for their families at no charge. We are asking for gift donations like LEGOs and blocks, baby dolls, hats, gloves, socks, pajamas sizes 10 and up, baby toys, and gift cards. Full shopping lists available at drop-off locations.”

Donations will be accepted through Dec. 23, and items should be new, not used.

There are nine drop-off locations in Johnson County.

Iowa City DVIP Business Office, 1105 S Gilbert Ct Lepic Kroeger Realtors, 2346 Mormon Trek Blvd MERGE, on the Ped Mall next to the Iowa City Public Library Coralville Applebee’s, 200 12th Ave Raddison Hotel and Conference Center, 1220 1st Ave North Liberty North Liberty Bluebird Cafe, 650 W Cherry St #9 Solon Solon Community Center, 313 S Iowa St Tipton First United Church of Christ, 600 Mulberry St West Branch Plastic Products Company, 228 Tidewater Dr

DVIP grew out of an initiative launched by the University of Iowa’s Women’s Resource and Action Center in the late 1970s. It opened its first shelter for people threatened by domestic violence in 1980, and DVIP now covers eight counties in southeastern Iowa — Johnson, Iowa, Cedar, Des Moines, Henry, Lee, Van Buren and Washington — and its Holiday Store has been an annual tradition for four decades.

So far this year, DVIP has assisted over 1,900 individuals. Anyone interesting in learning about different ways to support DVIP can find information on its website.