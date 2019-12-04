Best of the CRANDIC 2019: Community

The Rise of a Movement

On Oct. 4, 2019, the Iowa City Student Climate Strike held a rally that featured Greta Thunberg, attracting thousands to downtown Iowa City and making international news. The group that started it all, led by junior high and high school students, had come a long way since March.

Friday, March 15 was an international day of climate protest, with student walkouts planned at schools around the world. Massimo Biggers, then an eighth-grader at South East Junior High, decided it was the right day to launch the weekly climate strike he’d been planning for a month.

“It was freezing cold,” Alex Howe, one of the original strikers, recalled. “We stood outside for the whole day.”

“There was a walkout [of other students] at, I believe, two o’clock. But we had been out there since before school.”

Biggers didn’t want the strike to be a one-time event, like the walkout. He’d been inspired by the example of Thunberg, a Swedish teenager staging climate strikes every Friday.

“I thought that if I do it once in a blue moon, it won’t really affect the city council or the school board,” Biggers said. “So, I thought that if I just keep striking every week it would be a lot more effective.”

“At the beginning, I thought it’d be kind of difficult, but I saw that all the people on the school board and the city council all kind of agreed with us,” Biggers remembered. “They just didn’t want to act. So I thought that if we just pushed them a little, then they’ll finally do it.”

The climate strikers helped convince the school board to pass a resolution addressing climate change, and successfully pushed the city council to declare a climate emergency.

The strikers also attracted the attention of Thunberg through social media. And two days before their scheduled Oct. 4 rally, at which they planned to push the University of Iowa to close its coal-burning power plant, Thunberg contacted the strikers and asked if she could join them. The event grew, attracting more than 3,000 demonstrators and dozens of journalists.

“We teenagers shouldn’t have to take the responsibility,” Thunberg said from the downtown stage, where Biggers, Howe and the other Iowa City strikers stood beside her. “But right now, world leaders are acting like children, and somebody needs to be the adult in the room.”

In his speech, Biggers reflected on the Iowa City Student Climate Strike’s humble beginnings.

“Even though our numbers were small, I knew we were never alone. Greta was striking with us,” he said. “Imagine what can happen when the UI gets on board, when our government gets on board.”