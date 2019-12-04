Best of the CRANDIC 2019: Goods & Services

Q&A with JoAnn LS

JoAnn Larpenter-Sinclair has been a stylist for 19 years, graduating from La’ James International College in Iowa City. After a career working at others’ salons, she opened her own business, Honeybee Hair Parlor, in July, offering gender-neutral pricing and a space for both hairstyling and community gathering.

What did it mean to you to open your own salon? I felt through my entire career there were always skills I had that I wasn’t able to utilize, and aspects of my personality I had to subdue to fit into whatever environment I was in. I have the power to do all the things I wanted to do at a salon but didn’t have the autonomy to do before. Everyone who comes into this space, I can make them feel like that as well. I feel like there are a lot of aspects about my industry and the beauty industry in general that shut people out or tell them that they’re not quite good enough, or they would be better if they were more like someone else, and I feel like I’m able to create a space where the person who you come as is awesome, and I get to help you celebrate that.

What are some of the most rewarding reactions clients have had to your work? I’ve had clients that I’ve had for a really long time, and seeing them come out of their shell and more outwardly show the kind of person they are is really enjoyable for me. Hair can be a catalyst for change or it can be a sort of marker for change. When people say you have carte blanche to do whatever you want, and you give them something they never would have even imagined, it’s just really awesome — just to see people’s faces transform when they see themselves in a slightly different way, it’s exciting and really fun.

Honeybee hasn’t even been open a year yet. Has the business evolved since you’ve opened the doors? Going forward, can people expect any changes? Initially, I thought it was just going to be me and a front desk staff, and it completely changed, and I immediately had two other employees and a support staff, and we started having art shows. It grew a lot faster than I thought it would. I think moving forward, we’re just working on becoming a cohesive team and really being connected with each other and inspiring each other, but also thinking, what kind of education do we want to do? What kind of community partnerships do we want to have? What different creative projects? I want this place to be as collaborative as possible, both within the people who work here and the creative people in the community.

What does it mean to know that the community has already recognized you as the best salon in the area? It took me a long time to be brave enough to take this leap. I think I was always capable of doing it, but it’s really so humbling and such an honor to have people be so supportive from the get-go … It just makes me really proud to be in Iowa City. I feel loved, and we all feel very supported and encouraged.