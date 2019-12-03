Sen. Kamala Harris drops out of the 2020 race







Sen. Kamala Harris announced on Tuesday afternoon she is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race.

“I’ve taken stock and looked at this from every angle, and over the last few days have come to one of the hardest decisions of my life,” the California Democrat said in a statement about suspending her campaign, posted on Medium.

The announcement was as a surprise. Only 18 hours earlier, the Harris campaign was announcing new endorsements of the candidate, including one from Johnson County Supervisor Janelle Rettig.

Harris was considered a leading candidate for the 2020 Democratic nomination as soon as she declared her candidacy in January. More than 20,000 people attended her campaign kickoff speech in Oakland.

Approximately 900 people attended her first Iowa City campaign event at the IMU in April.

“Kamala is a trailblazer, serving as the second African-American woman in history to be elected to the United States Senate,” Johnson County Supervisor Royceann PorterPorter said, introducing Harris at the IMU event. “And the first — I say, the first — African-American and the first woman to serve as attorney general of the state of California.”

Despite the initial enthusiasm for Harris, she never broke out of single digits in the Iowa Poll. In recent months, support for Harris in the early voting states — Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina — had declined.

In September, Harris cut back on her campaigning in other states to focus on Iowa, in hopes of finishing in the top three in February’s presidential caucus.

At the time, Harris was overheard telling a Senate colleague, “I’m fucking moving to Iowa.”

Harris did step up her campaigning in the state. She even celebrated Thanksgiving with her family in Des Moines, instead of returning to California for the holiday.

Harris said her decision to withdraw was the result of fundraising problems.

My campaign for president simply doesn’t have the financial resources we need to continue. I’m not a billionaire. I can’t fund my own campaign. And as the campaign has gone on, it’s become harder and harder to raise the money we need to compete. In good faith, I can’t tell you, my supporters and volunteers, that I have a path forward if I don’t believe I do.

In her statement on Tuesday, Harris said she was “grateful to the thousands of volunteers and contributors who chipped in, who knocked on doors, who made calls and who put their faith and trust in me.”

Harris is in her first term in the Senate. She was elected in 2016, and will not be up for reelection until 2022. In her statement, she did not make any statements about her future beyond the 2020 campaign, or endorse any of the other candidates.

“But I want to be clear with you: I am still very much in this fight,” Harris said.

She concluded her statement by saying, “although I am no longer running for President, I will do everything in my power to defeat Donald Trump and fight for the future of our country and the best of who we are.”

With Harris’ withdrawal, the number of Democrats seeking their party’s nomination drops to 15.