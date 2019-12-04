Best of the CRANDIC 2019: Food & Drink

Q&A with Chef Samuel

Phoebe and Samuel Charles opened Rodina in Cedar Rapids’ Czech Village in January 2019, designing a menu in the spirit of the slow food movement — what Samuel describes as “a state of mind that focuses on local food, local cuisine and decreasing the carbon footprint for getting food from A to B.” Phoebe serves as Rodina’s general manager, Samuel its executive chef.

What was your and Phoebe’s original vision for Rodina? Our original vision for Rodina was a much smaller restaurant, and we were actually in the middle of finalizing architectural plans for a smaller location when the space we ended up in became available. The heart of the vision has remained the same: a family-style experience built to feel aesthetically like walking into your grandmother’s kitchen. Our vision was always to serve simple food in a comfortable environment using local, sustainable and humanely raised products, while trying to raise the bar for what an Iowa dining experience can be.

What opportunities and challenges has Rodina presented to you as a chef? As a business owner? Rodina has given me a platform to collaborate and grow with the local food scene. It has also given me the opportunity to trailblaze our cuisine, which we define as “Midwest comfort food.” Individuals see Iowa as a meat-and-potato state as if it’s a bad thing, and I embrace it and lean fully into the fact that it is. Though I focus on what I consider simple food, it has been a challenge to convince the local community that it is, in fact, simple.

As a chef-owner and a new father, being at the restaurant 100 percent of the time has meant that my personal life comes second, which is a constant struggle. On the flip side, as the owner, nobody can tell me that I can’t bring my son to work.

What menu item would you say is a Rodina signature? Though the accompaniments often change, my heart and soul and the heart and soul of our menu is the Roasted Half Chicken, for multiple reasons. Personally, it reminds me of home. Everything from the smell, the taste and even the sound takes me home. Professionally, chicken is often the afterthought of restaurants, but I’ve always gauged a good restaurant by how they cook a chicken. If the chicken is executed correctly, it will translate into every single thing they do.

Many voters praised the quality, ethics and affordability of Rodina’s food. How are you able to balance the restaurant’s upscale features with remaining accessible? Rodina was never imagined to be a cash cow. This concept was created to bring real food to the average diner. We have no delusions that this restaurant will make us rich. We do it because we believe in its message. Phoebe and I have always intended that this restaurant was meant to be an educational platform for hospitality industry individuals. Start here, learn here and go change the world.