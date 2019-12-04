Best of the CRANDIC 2019: Health & Recreation

Q&A with winner Megan Robertson

Shortly after becoming a certified yoga instructor in 2013, Megan Robertson began leading outdoor yoga retreats under the name Muddy Feet Yoga. That enterprise became a studio in October 2018, when Robertson purchased the space in which she was trained as a teacher, Shala Hot Yoga (formerly Zenergi), and reopened it as Muddy Feet. Co-owned and -operated by Robertson and Emily Uhl, the studio offers daily hot yoga classes as well as 200-hour teacher trainings.

Why did you decide to go from a yogi to a yoga instructor? I’ve been doing yoga since 2001. I always wanted to be a yoga instructor, but I never thought I was good enough; I thought I had to be super fit and only drink green smoothies and green tea. There was just this sort of inherent barrier between yoga teacher and yoga student that I thought I would never get past. And then one day the lady that built this yoga studio [Lisa Scaglione] said I should take yoga teacher training. “It’s just in your bones,” is what she said. I signed up the next day. I just needed someone, apparently, to tell me I was good enough.

It’s called “Muddy Feet Yoga,” but it’s obviously very clean in here! What was Muddy Feet before it was a studio? It was a mobile yoga business where I did yoga retreats, [with activities like] camping or river tubing. Basically, we’d get down and dirty outside and do yoga together. The idea behind that was “come as you are, it doesn’t matter if you’re dirty, it doesn’t matter if we get dirty.” Yoga in its roots isn’t a super clean, super fancy, super rich sort of classist thing. Yoga is for everybody, can be done anywhere, despite the cleanliness of your feet.

Do you think the studio retains some of that spirit from before? One hundred percent. It’s in the people. We keep it clean because it’s sort of a sacred space, and people put their faces on the floor. But people definitely come as they are with all of their emotional stuff, their mental stuff. They’re welcome and they know it, and they welcome each other. It’s noncompetitive, it’s nonjudgmental. The big thing about this place is the community and the love that everybody has for each other. It’s so cute!

There are a lot of great yoga instructors in the area. What does it mean to you to know people identified you as the best around? It means that they see me and my intention for what it really is. They see that it’s more than making money and being cool and having a key to a yoga studio. It really is about spreading peace and love.

I’m eternally humbled that we’re able to pull it off. I put everything that I have into it, and so does Emily. To be recognized in that way by the members, just by them showing up and coming back and trusting us with their care, their wellness — I’d say “thank you.”