Best of the CRANDIC 2019: Arts & Entertainment

“I’ve really enjoyed following Elizabeth Moen and Elly Hofmaier. They have such soulful and amazing voices and have so much promise as great young artists.

Shout-Outs!

The Fez

“We love The Fez. Firstly, Steely Dan… what more need be said? Secondly, The Fez just slays it. I’ve seen Steely live. The Fez miiiight be better!”

— Natasha W.

“They make everyone dance when they play the Friday Night Concert Series. It is a tight group of musicians who have been together for nine years, made up of all local talent. They recreated Steely Dan’s hits with grace and vitality. A must-see act.”

— Megan M.

Peanut Ricky

“This group has great vision and the mood they create gives me all the feels.”

— Doug N.

Karen Meat

“Hands down. Not only are they skilled musically, their stage presence is so oddly charming and very entertaining.”

— Kailee O.