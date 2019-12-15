This Week in the Village: Dec. 8-14







‘I’m still terrified for my future’: Cedar Rapids climate protesters want solutions on local, national level

Published Monday, Dec. 9

Chants of “Green New Deal,” “this is what democracy looks like,” and “fossil fuels have got to go” filled the streets of Cedar Rapids on Friday night, as part of climate strikes organized around the country on Dec. 6.

It was an emotional night for many, as marchers shared the reasons why they’re striking and emphasized the need for accelerated action to combat climate change. Around 120 people attended the first half of the event at Raygun’s NewBo District location, and about 100 people marched from the store to Cedar Rapids City Hall. Continue reading…

Sen. Cory Booker visits the Center for Workers Justice, joined by Rosario Dawson, local leaders

Published Monday, Dec. 9

Sen. Cory Booker repeatedly talked about love and its political importance during a campaign stop at the Center for Workers Justice of Eastern Iowa (CWJ) on Saturday morning.

“Love is not sentimentality, it’s not kumbaya,” Booker explained. “Love says that injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. Love says that we welcome the stranger.”

It’s a concept that’s informed his 20-year career in public service — going from a tenant’s rights lawyer in Newark, New Jersey to a city council member and mayor, and then to United States Senate — and informs his 2020 presidential campaign, he told the people tightly packed into the CWJ meeting room and lining the hallway outside. Continue reading…

Mission Creek Festival announces Kim Gordon, Black Belt Eagle Scout and more for 15th fest

Published Tuesday, Dec. 10

The Englert Theatre is once again bringing fresh, “community-minded” music and literature to downtown Iowa City with the 15th annual Mission Creek Festival. They’ve curated a jam-packed lineup for the festival’s truncated four-day schedule, kicking of Wednesday, April 1 (no foolin’).

A mix of familiar faces and first-timers fill the bill. Tickets are on sale now, at special early-bird rates through midnight on Dec. 20. Continue reading…

Three Linn County libraries to eliminate fines for overdue materials

Published Tuesday, Dec. 10

The public libraries in Cedar Rapids, Hiawatha and Marion are moving forward with the elimination of fines for overdue materials in an effort to better support and serve the community.

The policy change has been approved by the boards of trustees of all three libraries. Cedar Rapids Public Library (CRPL) director Dara Schmidt said the next step is to figure out the details and the best way to make the transition smooth for patrons. The change is expected to take effect in July 2020, which is the start of the next fiscal year. Continue reading…

Boston Fish is gone, but its legacy will swim on in Cedar Rapids

Published Wednesday, Dec. 11

In April, people were disappointed to learn Boston Fish, a staple of the Cedar Rapids restaurant scene for 77 years, was closing, after its building was sold and the new owners decided to do something different. A month later, things changed.

Boston Fish manager Lenore Zoll announced the new owners had changed their minds, and wanted to work with Zoll to keep the restaurant where it had been since 1942. Now, things have changed again. Continue reading…

Pete Buttigieg was greeted by a huge crowd, an endorsement and protesters in Coralville

Published Wednesday, Dec. 11

A little more than a minute into Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s campaign rally in Coralville on Sunday, things took an unexpected turn. But before that, everything had gone according to expectations.

At every stop on his latest Iowa campaign swing, the South Bend mayor, who finished at the top of the crowded field of 2020 Democratic candidates in the most recent Iowa Poll, drew an impressively large audience. By the time the doors at the Coralville Marriott’s convention center opened on Sunday, almost 2,000 people were waiting in line. Continue reading…

Five questions with: Singer-songwriter Hannah Frey

Published Thursday, Dec. 12

There’s nothing like discovering new-to-me music to keep the dead of winter from burying me. So when I saw the artist behind one of my favorite albums of 2018 (Young Charles) on a bill supporting a debut release from Hannah Frey, I knew I needed to get to know her. Her first single, “Ghost,” came out in late October, and it has me incredibly excited for the full release of White Picket Fence, out Dec. 13 (released independently; recorded at Flat Black Studios). The song has a delightful hook and is beautifully grounded, but it’s the retro-smooth tonality of her voice that makes it a must-hear (on repeat). Continue reading…

Make it a meowy Christmas and a happy howliday for animals at the Iowa City shelter

Published Thursday, Dec. 12

Reindeer are better than people, and so are cats and dogs. And in the season of giving, they deserve to be rewarded for their goodness. Here are four lovely candidates for your heart, all in need of a home for the holidays. Continue reading…

Nile Ethiopian Restaurant has closed

Published Friday, Dec. 13

Nile Ethiopian Restaurant in Coralville has closed for business. For weeks, the doors have been locked on the two-year-old restaurant, and now its Facebook page lists Nile as “Permanently Closed.”

When Nile opened in 2017, Little Village reviewer Helania Thompson wrote, “ ‘Finally’ seems to be the most frequently expressed response to the recent opening of Nile, an Ethiopian restaurant just off the Coralville strip.” The Iowa City area had been lacking in Ethiopian food, and the new restaurant quickly became a favorite of those who know and love the cuisine. Continue reading…

Meet Pete Buttigieg’s silent protesters

Published Friday, Dec. 13

“For me, it was a question of what are effective means of getting information out, in a way that helps and doesn’t cause harm,” said 23-year-old Hilah Kohen when asked about the protest at Pete Buttigieg’s town hall in Coralville on Sunday, Dec. 6.

That day, as Buttigieg began to speak in front of a crowd of approximately 2,000 at the Marriott Convention Center, Kohen, Stephon Berry and Owen Stiles stood silently and unfurled three cloth banners: “0% Support w/ Black Voters in S.C.,” “Climate Plan Fatally Lacking” and “We Need More Than Pete. Sincerely, Your Fellow Iowans.” Continue reading…

