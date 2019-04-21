This Week in the Village: April 14-20









Catch up on the biggest headlines, videos and photos published by Little Village in the past week.

‘People are ready for a new generation of leadership’: 2020 presidential Julián Castro on his path to politics, immigration reform and more

Published Monday, April 15

Julián Castro was candid about his place in the large field of candidates for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during his live Political Party Live’s podcast interview at The Mill Sunday. The former mayor of San Antonio, Texas, who also served as secretary of Housing and Urban Development in the Obama administration, is still slowly building his campaign and working on expanding his name recognition.

“I’m comfortable not being a front-runner right now,” Castro told PPL hosts Stacey Walker, Simeon Talley and guest host Lilián Sánchez, as well as the capacity crowd at The Mill. “I wasn’t born a front-runner, I didn’t grow up on the West Side of San Antonio as a front-runner.” Continue reading…

The original Paul’s Discount in Clinton is closing

Published Tuesday, April 16

When it was announced last April that Paul’s Discount was closing, the Cassidy family, which owned the store that had become an Iowa City institution, said they would be keeping the original Paul’s location in Clinton, Iowa open. But on Tuesday, the Clinton Herald reported that city’s Paul’s will close by July 31. Continue reading…

Dodge Street construction project outlined

Published Thursday, April 18

Dodge Street, between Governor and Burlington streets, is scheduled for a major overhaul in 2023, and the Iowa City Department of Public Works held its first public meeting on the project at City Hall on Wednesday evening.

Construction isn’t scheduled to begin until spring 2023, and planning is still in the earliest stages. The meeting presented an outline of the scope of the project. Continue reading…

Video premiere: Crystal City, ‘Three-Dimensionality’

Published Thursday, April 18

Crystal City is hitting its decade mark as a band this year, and it shows. Sam Drella and Dave Helmer have a tight sound together that could only come from an instinct for each other born in synchronicity, honed through familiarity and sparked to life by a mutual joy in experimentation. Their video for “Three-Dimensionality” premieres here. Continue reading…

FilmScene marks the 30th anniversary of the University of Iowa HIV/AIDS Clinic with mini film series

Published Thursday, April 18

Science and stories come together at the UI HIV/AIDS Clinic, but the Bijou Film Forum, FilmScene and Iowa City Pride will focus on the latter to help celebrate the clinic’s 30th. FilmScene will host screenings of three HIV/AIDS-focused films, with accompanying talks by UI experts. Continue reading…

Videos

Studio Visit: Jan Duschen and Ryan Bentzinger In our latest Little Village Studio Visit, we sit down with Iowa City artists Jan M Duschen and Ryan BentzingerBentzinger is an art teacher at Willowwind School who practices primarily in watercolor and pencil. He is inspired by the characters in his own life to create art that tells a story. Duschen is a painter and drawer. It's the sounds of nature and the beauty of the critters around her that drive Duschen to create.Duschen and Bentzinger aren't just artists in the same community, they are also friends. And although their art may be on opposite ends of the spectrum, they both agree that the creative support they have received in Iowa City has helped them continue to grow as artists. Posted by Little Village Mag on Saturday, April 13, 2019

"How the Hood Loves You Back" by Steven Willis Poet Steven Antoine Willis, an MFA candidate in the University of Iowa Department of Theatre Arts, performed his poem “How the Hood Loves You Back" at The Mill on the April 14 edition of the Political Party Live podcast. Posted by Little Village Mag on Monday, April 15, 2019

2019 SILT Spring Thaw Benefit Concert Over 150 people were in attendance for the Sustainable Iowa Land Trust – SILT Spring Thaw Benefit concert at The Mill on March 29. Greg Brown and Dave Moore performed to a packed house in an effort to raise money to support the mission of SILT. Posted by Little Village Mag on Thursday, April 18, 2019

