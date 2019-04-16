The original Paul’s Discount in Clinton is closing









When it was announced last April that Paul’s Discount was closing, the Cassidy family, which owned the store that had become an Iowa City institution, said they would be keeping the original Paul’s location in Clinton, Iowa open. But on Tuesday, the Clinton Herald reported that city’s Paul’s will close by July 31.

“It has become increasingly difficult for an independent retailer to survive in this day and age where economy of scale is needed to cover increasing costs of operation,” Paul’s President and CEO Rob Cassidy said in a statement.

Paul Cassidy opened the first Paul’s Discount in Clinton in 1965. In 1981, he bought Iowa City’s first discount store, Ken’s Auto & Farm Store, making it his second store. Despite it’s name, Ken’s sold the same wide variety of items Paul’s did.

Ken and Shirley Ranshaw had opened Ken’s in 1963, and moved it across Highway 1 to the location that became later became Paul’s in 1975.

The slogan “If you can’t find it at Paul’s, then you don’t need it” was familiar to generations of Iowa Citians.

“We look forward to these next three months as an opportunity to celebrate 54 great years in the Clinton market and want to use this sale to thank all of the former and current employees for their hard work and our customers for their loyal patronage,” Cassidy said in his statement.

Paul’s will temporarily close April 22-24 to prepare for their closing sale, which will take place Thursday, April 25 through Wednesday, July 31.