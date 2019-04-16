Little Village magazine issue 262: Apr. 17-30, 2019

Shalom! Start the Passover season by delving into Iowa’s Jewish history, from the election of Iowa City’s — and, possibly, the nation’s — first Jewish mayor to the hurdles faced today by the state’s small but united Jewish communities. Also in this issue: Neko Case (formerly of the New Pornographers) discusses her most recent album, which she calls “a reaction to straight colonial white male aggression”; our resident sexpert Natalie Benway breaks down seven real-life and real cringey sex stories; Wild Culture Kombucha’s taproom brings a big-city staple to the Northside neighborhood; photos from Mission Creek Festival 2019 and more!