This Week in the Village: March 24-30

Catch up on the biggest headlines, videos and photos published by Little Village in the past week.

Meet Shayna Jaskolka, the UI student collecting presidential candidate signatures on her jean jacket

Published Monday, March 25

At a distance, the Sharpie marks on University of Iowa freshman Shayna Jaskolka’s denim jacket look random. But up close, it becomes obvious they’re autographs. And not random autographs — the signatures belong to six of the 2020 Democratic candidates for president, and Jaskolka is planning to collect more. Continue reading…

Portugal. The Man, Elle King and Liz Phair to headline the 80/35 Music Festival in Des Moines

Published Tuesday, March 26

The lineup for the 80/35 Music Festival was announced on Tuesday morning, and the downtown Des Moines event is expanding for its 12th year. The ticketed area for the two-day festival — Friday and Saturday, July 12 and 13 — will now have two ticketed stages, featuring such top-name performers as Portugal. The Man, Elle King and Liz Phair.

There will also be 30 performances on the festival’s three free stages, as well as art installations and a kid’s zone. Continue reading…

Track premiere: Brian Johannesen, “Music Business Blues Breakdown”

Published Tuesday, March 26

Ready for some new music from Iowa City musician Brian Johannesen? I know I am! His loping, longing Northern Town was a favorite when it came out in May of 2017, a year after his return to Iowa City from Nashville. Since then, he’s made his mark on the community as one of the top-notch show bookers in the area, along with continued performances of his own (and recently — full disclosure — starting work at Little Village in distribution, calendars and ticketing). Continue reading…

Iowa City Parks and Recreation is starting a youth lacrosse program

Published Thursday, March 28

The Iowa City Parks and Recreation Department is launching a youth lacrosse program this spring. The program will teach the basics of the game to kids between second and fifth grade. Continue reading…

Fair Grounds Coffeehouse is closing

Published Friday, March 29

Fair Grounds Coffeehouse is closing, owners Steve and Christine Pernettis announced on Fair Grounds’ Facebook page on Friday morning.

“It has been the experience of our lifetime and we can’t thank customers and staff enough for the memories and relationships you provided. If you have time please read our open letter. You will be in our hearts forever,” wrote the Pernettis, who have owned the coffeehouse on Dubuque Street, a block south of the Ped Mall, for eight years. Continue reading…

