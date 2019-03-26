Portugal. The Man, Elle King and Liz Phair to headline the 80/35 Music Festival in Des Moines







80/35 Music Festival Western Gateway Park, Des Moines — Friday, July 12 – Saturday, July 13

The lineup for the 80/35 Music Festival was announced on Tuesday morning, and the downtown Des Moines event is expanding for its 12th year. The ticketed area for the two-day festival — Friday and Saturday, July 12 and 13 — will now have two ticketed stages, featuring such top-name performers as Portugal. The Man, Elle King and Liz Phair.

There will also be 30 performances on the festival’s three free stages, as well as art installations and a kid’s zone.

The festival will be in Western Gateway Park again this year, but its set-up will be slightly different. A map and more details about the set-up and other aspects of the festival are available at the 80/35 website.

The music starts at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, and 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Friday

Hy-Vee Main Stage (ticketed)

Elle King

Metric

YUNGBLUD

Kum & Go Stage (ticketed)

Lissie

Murder By Death

Nationwide Stage (free)

Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal

MarKaus

Squirrel Flower

Hex Girls

Closed Format presents Disco Demolition

Gen Z Showcase (free)

Queen Kenzie

Plumero

Jolie Seitz

IPR Live Sessions (free)

TBA

Saturday

Hy-Vee Main Stage (ticketed)

Portugal. The Man

MisterWives

Noname

Liz Phair

Sadat X & El w/ DJ Kaos

And The Kids

Kum & Go Stage (ticketed)

Open Mike Eagle

The Beths

The Harmaleighs

Sidewalk Chalk

Dressy Bessy

Nationwide Stage (free)

The Envy Corps

DICKIE

Druids

LAV.ISH

Crystal City

The Other Brothers

Younger

Left Is West

Lady Revel

DJ Raj and Friends

Gen Z Showcase (free)

COLDSAINT

EleanorGrace

Greta & Adaline Akers

Girls Rock! DSM

DMMC Summer Camps: Hip-Hop

DMMC Summer Camps: Rock

IPR Live Sessions (free)

TBA

Tickets go on sale to the general public at the 80/35 website on Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m. Members of the Des Moines Music Coalition, which produces the festival, will have the chance to buy a day before everyone else, as well as access to a limited number of discount priced tickets. (Information about joining the coalition can be found on its site.)

Two-day general admission tickets are $65 in advance, or $105 on the day of the festival. Two-day VIP passes are $220. The festival has not yet announced the price for single-day tickets.

80/35 is the major annual event staged by the Des Moines Music Coalition, a nonprofit working to diversify the music scene and “enhance music tourism” in Des Moines. They also host after-school programs, summer camps and conferences designed to connect and provide resources for local musicians.