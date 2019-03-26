Advertisement

Portugal. The Man, Elle King and Liz Phair to headline the 80/35 Music Festival in Des Moines

Posted on by Paul Brennan
80/35 Music Festival

Western Gateway Park, Des Moines — Friday, July 12 – Saturday, July 13

Portugal. The Man in the music video for “Feel It Still.” — video still

The lineup for the 80/35 Music Festival was announced on Tuesday morning, and the downtown Des Moines event is expanding for its 12th year. The ticketed area for the two-day festival — Friday and Saturday, July 12 and 13 — will now have two ticketed stages, featuring such top-name performers as Portugal. The Man, Elle King and Liz Phair.

There will also be 30 performances on the festival’s three free stages, as well as art installations and a kid’s zone.

The festival will be in Western Gateway Park again this year, but its set-up will be slightly different. A map and more details about the set-up and other aspects of the festival are available at the 80/35 website.

The music starts at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, and 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Friday

Hy-Vee Main Stage (ticketed)
Elle King
Metric
YUNGBLUD

Kum & Go Stage (ticketed)
Lissie
Murder By Death

Nationwide Stage (free)
Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal
MarKaus
Squirrel Flower
Hex Girls
Closed Format presents Disco Demolition

Gen Z Showcase (free)
Queen Kenzie
Plumero
Jolie Seitz

IPR Live Sessions (free)
TBA

Saturday

Hy-Vee Main Stage (ticketed)
Portugal. The Man
MisterWives
Noname
Liz Phair
Sadat X & El w/ DJ Kaos
And The Kids

Kum & Go Stage (ticketed)
Open Mike Eagle
The Beths
The Harmaleighs
Sidewalk Chalk
Dressy Bessy

Nationwide Stage (free)
The Envy Corps
DICKIE
Druids
LAV.ISH
Crystal City
The Other Brothers
Younger
Left Is West
Lady Revel
DJ Raj and Friends

Gen Z Showcase (free)
COLDSAINT
EleanorGrace
Greta & Adaline Akers
Girls Rock! DSM
DMMC Summer Camps: Hip-Hop
DMMC Summer Camps: Rock

IPR Live Sessions (free)
TBA

Tickets go on sale to the general public at the 80/35 website on Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m. Members of the Des Moines Music Coalition, which produces the festival, will have the chance to buy a day before everyone else, as well as access to a limited number of discount priced tickets. (Information about joining the coalition can be found on its site.)

Two-day general admission tickets are $65 in advance, or $105 on the day of the festival. Two-day VIP passes are $220. The festival has not yet announced the price for single-day tickets.

80/35 is the major annual event staged by the Des Moines Music Coalition, a nonprofit working to diversify the music scene and “enhance music tourism” in Des Moines. They also host after-school programs, summer camps and conferences designed to connect and provide resources for local musicians.


