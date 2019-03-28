Iowa City Parks and Recreation is starting a youth lacrosse program







The Iowa City Parks and Recreation Department is launching a youth lacrosse program this spring. The program will teach the basics of the game to kids between second and fifth grade.

“We’re always looking for new programs to add,” said Matt Eidahl, the department’s youth sports program supervisor. “In January, I got an email through the National Recreation and Park Association saying that U.S. Lacrosse is giving out grants to start a First Sticks program.”

All the necessary equipment will be provided, and coaching in the no-contact skills-building program will be done by members of the University of Iowa’s lacrosse club, Eidahl explained.

“We have two types of program,” Eidahl said. “One is a five-week, one-day-a-week program, and if you’re schedule is too busy for that, we have a one-day camp on a Sunday.”

The five-week program will be divided into two sessions and meet on Mondays, April 15 to May 13. The sessions for second and third graders will be start at 5 p.m., and those for the fourth and fifth graders will follow at 5:45 p.m.

The one-time camp will be on Sunday, April 28. Instruction for younger grades will meet at 2 p.m. and the session for the older grades will start an hour later.

All the sessions will be held at Mercer Park. Cost for the five-week program is $28 per child, and is $8 per child for the one-day camp.

More information about the program, including how to register, can be found at the Parks and Recreation Department’s website.

“Since this is the first time for the program, we’ll evaluate it afterwards and see if we want to add other age groups or make it more of league-style program,” Eidahl said. “We’d love to see it grow into something bigger, but right now, it’s just instructional play.”