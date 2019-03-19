Little Village magazine issue 260: Mar. 20 – Apr. 2, 2019

Flip through the pages of Little Village issue 260. In this edition, preview the 2019 Mission Creek Festival with our lists of must-see bands and literary presenters. Peek into Cedar Rapids and Iowa City’s DIY music scene, and take a lesson on dealing with desire from the film Call Me By Your Name. Also inside: Disability studies take center stage for the Obermann Center’s spring symposium, Gianna’s Italian Beef gets a juicy review, the latest local album reviews, reader interactions and much more.
