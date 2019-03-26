Advertisement

Track premiere: Brian Johannesen, “Music Business Blues Breakdown”

Posted on by Genevieve Trainor
  • 8
    Shares

Brian Johannesen on stage at the Yacht Club. Thursday, April 8, 2017. — Zak Neumann/Little Village.

Ready for some new music from Iowa City musician Brian Johannesen? I know I am! His loping, longing Northern Town was a favorite when it came out in May of 2017, a year after his return to Iowa City from Nashville. Since then, he’s made his mark on the community as one of the top-notch show bookers in the area, along with continued performances of his own (and recently — full disclosure — starting work at Little Village in distribution, calendars and ticketing).

Now he’s got a new tune for us: “Music Business Blues Breakdown,” the first single from his upcoming fall 2019 full-length release (recorded, like his last, at Flat Black Studios). Johannesen has reassembled the core dream team from Northern Town (Ryan Joseph Anderson, electric guitar; David Zollo, piano; Brian Cooper, drums; Ryan Bernemann, bass) and leans hard into his signature storytelling style with this jangly, uptempo indictment of the challenges working musicians face and the current administration’s views on the value of art — a response, Johannesen said, to Trump’s yearly attempt to defund the NEA and other organizations in his budget.

“It is such an unbelievably small drop in the bucket and it’s not about saving taxpayer money because they raise defense spending every year as well. Compared to most countries in Europe we spend a laughably small amount on arts funding,” Johannesen said. “And the fact that this administration tries every year to slash that budget, despite knowing Congress will not pass that budget, is just a slap in the face to the arts community … It’s hard enough out there for artists. We don’t need anyone making it harder.”

Advertisement

“It costs less than Mar-A-Lago / And those vacations that you take,” the track admonishes. “And that’s a mighty small toll / To preserve a little bit of soul / But instead you’ve got another eighteen holes to play.”


  • 8
    Shares
Category: Arts & Entertainment
Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Keep it free.

Voluntary contributions from readers like you help keep Little Village free for everyone.

Please consider a one-time or monthly sustaining contribution, in any amount.

Advertisement

MISSION CREEK FESTIVAL APRIL 2-7, 2019
MUSIC • LITERATURE • COMMUNITY

America’s intimate festival experience featuring cutting-edge music, the Midwest’s premier indie book fair, and readings and community happenings across downtown Iowa City.

BUY TICKETS

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS

Advertisement

DVIP Presents

22nd Annual
Souper Bowl

Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Clarion Hotel & Highlander Conference Center

Purchase Tickets

General admissions: $25
Volunteer/Student: $15

Join us on March 7 at 5:30 p.m. in support of victims/survivors of intimate partner violence

Little Village's
BEST OF THE CRANDIC

View Results

The results are in! Find out which of your favorite CR and IC haunts took home a prize.