Run CRANDIC announces 5Kish and 10Kish fun runs









For its second year, Run CRANDIC is adding “5Kish” and “10Kish” fun runs to its marathon and half-marathon, event organizers announced on Monday.

The fun runs will be on Saturday, April 27, the day before the two longer races. The courses for both fun runs follow the Iowa River Corridor Trail starting near Big Grove Brewery & Taproom to Terry Trueblood Recreation Area before looping back to the starting point. Neither course is exactly five or 10 kilometers in length, which is why the organizers added “ish” to the names.

“This is definitely something different. It will be a rolling start,” Monica Nieves, vice president of special events and sales at Think Iowa City, one of the event’s organizers, said in a press release. “The course is open from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. Participants are chip timed, so they can start their race any time between 11:00 am and 3:00 pm, as long as they finish by 4:00 pm. We will announce results on Sunday, but these runs are really meant for fun and for some as a warm up for Sunday.”

Registration for the fun runs, as well as for the marathon and half-marathon is open until April 24. The fee for a fun run, either 5Kish or 10Kish, is $35. All proceeds from the races will be donated to the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City school districts, according to Run CRANDIC’s site.

The routes for the marathon and half-marathon were released earlier this month. Reversing the direction of last April’s inaugural Run CRANDIC Marathon, 2019’s runners will start in Iowa City and head for Cedar Rapids. Half-marathoners will run a looping course in Cedar Rapids, beginning and ending at the city’s historic Bridge of Lions.

Run CRANDIC is sponsored by a partnership of the Corridor Running Club, Think Iowa City and the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance, with major support from the University of Iowa Community Credit Union.