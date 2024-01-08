Little Village issue 325: January 2024

Punchlines. Parenting. AI art. Soothing cups of coffee. Trump’s arrest. History repeating itself. Healing. In Little Village’s 2024 Arts Issue, local comic artists imagine what the new year might have in store.

Also inside: New restaurants make an impression in Cedar Rapids and Des Moines; the Englert Theatre gets ready to showcase a new lineup of Iowa rockers, rappers and crooners; comedian Felonious Munk will grace Teehee’s with two nights of biting commentary; and Republicans prepare for a first-of-its-kind caucus. Plus: Kiki counsels a curve-loving husband, and LV reviews new works from the Dandelion Stompers, Will Whitmore, and other Iowa bands and authors.

Cover art by Anna Reishus