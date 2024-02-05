Little Village issue 326: February 2024

Everybody say grace! This month, Little Village dug into the Iowa roots of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a 45-year-old organization of LGBTQ “nuns” out to make a point about religious — and personal — freedom. Also in this issue: Iowa City musician and activist Tara McGovern prepares to defend their rights in court; the Blind Boys of Alabama, one of the most storied gospel groups of 21st century, will perform two shows in Iowa; a small-town Indian restaurant does more than fulfill cravings; a Des Moines family of restaurants grows; Catan takes over Cedar Rapids; Ramona & the Sometimes rally local talent in the name of love; and Kiki brings a chronic lover down to earth. Plus: A review of Lyz Lenz’s This American Ex-Wife and other local books and albums.

Cover photo by Jo Allen, featuring Sisters Ada Boufeit and Lucy Tarte of the Priory of the Wilde Rose Sisters, Des Moines’ chapter of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence