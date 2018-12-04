Route for next year’s Run CRANDIC marathon has been announced







Run CRANDIC will return for its second year on Sunday, April 28; the routes for its marathon and half-marathon were announced on Tuesday.

The 2018 route used for the inaugural run earlier this year took marathoners from NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids to Kinnick Stadium, while half-marathoners went from North Liberty to Kinnick. For 2019, the finishing lines will be in Cedar Rapids.

According to a press release from Run CRANDIC:

The marathon will begin on the new Park Road Bridge near Lower City Park in Iowa City. From there it will follow Dubuque Street up to North Liberty before connecting with Highway 965. Near Swisher, it will cross back over I-380 and enter Shueyville before heading north on Club Road and entering Cedar Rapids on Kirkwood Boulevard. The finish line will be in Cedar Rapids’ historic Czech Village near the iconic Bridge of Lions.

The half-marathon will begin and end at the Bridge of Lions, and its route incorporates part of the Cedar River Trail-South.

In addition to reversing the direction of the marathon, organizers have introduced a new feature to the race for its second year: Runners will have the option of participating as a four-person marathon relay team.

Registration for the race is already open, and will continue until April 24. The registration fee is $80 through Dec. 14. From Dec. 15 to Feb. 28, the fee will be $100. After that, it increases to $120. Fees for the half-marathon follow the same schedule, going from $65 to $75 to $95.

All proceeds from the races will be donated to the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City school districts, according to Run CRANDIC’s site.

Run CRANDIC is sponsored by a partnership of the Corridor Running Club, Iowa City/Coralville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, and the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance, with major support from the University of Iowa Community Credit Union.