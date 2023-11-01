Little Village November 2023: The Give Guide

Life is like a Little Free Library; you never know what you’re gonna get. But unlike school libraries in Iowa, at least you know the contents of your neighborhood take-a-book-share-a-book box haven’t been censored to comply with Iowa Republicans’ definition of “appropriate” reading material. In this issue, Little Village breaks down the book-banning restrictions in SF 496, Iowa’s vague “parental rights” bill; highlights Little Free Library and Annie’s Foundation, nonprofit fighters for free speech; and lists out the 527 books (and counting) flagged for removal in districts across the state.

Also inside: The Animal Rescue League expands, a banned author gets mad, Iowa craft brewers raise awareness for vision cures developed at the University of Iowa, Ken’s Magic shop equips the next generation of illusionists, Matthew 25 builds up Cedar Rapids, a Quad Cities-based film project fosters future Kubricks, and Geneviève Gros-Louis uses her violin to illustrate Osage history. Plus: LV’s annual Give Guide, spotlighting local nonprofit and retail ahead of the holiday season!