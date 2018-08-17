Letter to the editor: Brianna Wills, candidate for Iowa City Council, is a born leader









By Brian R. Kirschling

When I first met Brianna Wills in 2013, she impressed me with her keen understanding of the inherent relationship between education and housing in our community. She never shied away from asking tough questions or standing her ground in a spirited discussion, but she was always interested in finding genuine solutions to problems.

During my four years on the Iowa City Community School District Board of Education, Brianna was a constant presence on numerous school district committees and was heavily involved in generating solutions to difficult problems in our schools. She has worked diligently to make Iowa City a better place to live and raise a family through her nonprofit work with United Action for Youth, Meals on Wheels, Operation Backpack, Johnson County Planning and Zoning, Johnson County Democrats and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. She is a born leader with both grit and charm who has demonstrated an ability to continually work well with others in tackling difficult tasks.

Currently, Brianna’s work as executive director at Old Brick during a major renovation has given her an incredible opportunity to focus on preserving this historic Iowa City landmark while overseeing large budgets and timelines. Brianna continues to take on big challenges and offer big solutions and she does so with her head held high and a smile on her face, even during times of immense personal tragedy.

She will be an asset to the Iowa City Council and I wholeheartedly support her. Iowa City needs Brianna. Learn more at www.briannaforiowacity.com and vote on or before September 4.