LV Recommends: Where to shop for your favorite foodie

Posted on by Little Village

Check out theses pots for food-related housewares and gifts in the Iowa City and Cedar Rapids area.

Design Ranch

701 E Davenport St, Iowa City
319-354-2623
designranch.com

Design Ranch carries collections from many of the world’s greatest classic and contemporary designers. New this season from Alessi: strikingly saturated bowls (in a variety of sizes) that will bring just the right pop of color to your counter and tabletops.

AKAR Design

257 Iowa Ave, Iowa City
319-351-1227
akardesign.com

Akar curates the work of ceramic artists across the country, selling and displaying beautiful and functional pieces that elevate daily life. The selection of drool-worthy handmade ceramic mugs make an exceptionally thoughtful gift for anyone aesthetically inclined.

 

Rare Bird Soap Shop

1100 3rd St SE, Cedar Rapids
rarebirdsoapshop.com

These high-quality, all-natural, vegan-friendly small-batch soaps are made from coconut oil, sustainable palm oil, sunflower oil and olive oil and make for the perfect kitchen accessory whether you’ve been busy meal-prepping or just reaping the benefits of your favorite home chef.

Ten Thousand Villages

105 S Dubuque St, Iowa City
319-519-2104

Stocking fair-trade artisan gifts from around the world, Ten Thousand Villages is the place to go when looking for ethically and sustainably produced goods. Hand carved by artisans from Cambodia, this citrus reamer made from sustainably sourced palm wood brings an extra dose of beauty to your next batch of lemon bars.

Sweetopia Handmade Chocolates

4444 1st Ave NE, Cedar Rapids
319-294-4281

These handmade and handpainted (!) chocolates make a beautiful host gift to bring along to your next dinner party or an indulgent treat for yourself. Boasting 20 flavors to choose from, Sweetopia’s truffles, creams and chocolate confections are almost too pretty to eat. We said almost.

Iowa Artisans Gallery

207 E Washington St, Iowa City
319-351-8686
iowaartisansgallery.com

Specializing in showcasing the work of Midwestern artists, Iowa Artisans Gallery offers outstanding handcrafted options for your tabletop. These cutting and cheese boards are smooth as butter and while made by hand there’s none of the usual tell-tale hand-hewn signs; these are perfect.

