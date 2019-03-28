LV Recommends: Local food producers with a regional reach

These regionally recognizable products are lovingly crafted by your very own neighbors

Jefferson County Ciderworks cider.work Premium craft cider producers, Jefferson County Ciderworks recently launched canned versions of their signature ciders. Previously only available on tap around Eastern Iowa, you can now find three varieties of of the brand’s cider available for retail purchase across Iowa. Look for four-packs of Original Apple (semi-sweet, bright), Oaked Sour Cherry (semi-dry, crisp, tart) and Hibiscus Rose (semi-dry, floral, earthy) at select local Hy-Vees, New Pioneer Co-op, John’s Grocery and Benz Beverage depot. $16 for four-pack.

Java House Coffee thejavahouse.com After years spent brewing the perfect cup of coffee, The Java House decided it was time to take their love of coffee one step further. Partnering with coffee growers and importers, the Iowa City cafe chain began roasting their own beans at their 12,000 sq. ft. North Liberty facility last year. The roasting facility sees beans from all over the world and the skilled team profiles each variety, approves it and packages bags of both single origin and house blend coffees. $11-15 for 12 oz. Find your preferred beans (Giant of the Earth, right?) for sale at cafe locations or online.

Oasis Hummus oasisfalafel.com Everyone’s favorite hummus has been available at grocery stores throughout the CRANDIC (and surrounding area) for a while now, but the brand is expanding regionally this year making their tasty chickpea spread available across the state of Iowa and even into neighboring states. Currently producing roughly a ton of hummus a week, Oasis hopes to double production over the next year. While it won’t change much locally, stay tuned to their website for new locations as they are added and introduce your far-flung friends to their signature hummus. $4 for 8 oz.