LV Recommends: Local food producers with a regional reach

Premium craft cider producers, Jefferson County Ciderworks recently launched canned versions of their signature ciders. Previously only available on tap around Eastern Iowa, you can now find three varieties of of the brand’s cider available for retail purchase across Iowa. Look for four-packs of Original Apple (semi-sweet, bright), Oaked Sour Cherry (semi-dry, crisp, tart) and Hibiscus Rose (semi-dry, floral, earthy) at select local Hy-Vees, New Pioneer Co-op, John’s Grocery and Benz Beverage depot. $16 for four-pack.
After years spent brewing the perfect cup of coffee, The Java House decided it was time to take their love of coffee one step further. Partnering with coffee growers and importers, the Iowa City cafe chain began roasting their own beans at their 12,000 sq. ft. North Liberty facility last year. The roasting facility sees beans from all over the world and the skilled team profiles each variety, approves it and packages bags of both single origin and house blend coffees. $11-15 for 12 oz. Find your preferred beans (Giant of the Earth, right?) for sale at cafe locations or online.
Everyone’s favorite hummus has been available at grocery stores throughout the CRANDIC (and surrounding area) for a while now, but the brand is expanding regionally this year making their tasty chickpea spread available across the state of Iowa and even into neighboring states. Currently producing roughly a ton of hummus a week, Oasis hopes to double production over the next year. While it won’t change much locally, stay tuned to their website for new locations as they are added and introduce your far-flung friends to their signature hummus. $4 for 8 oz.
The original aim of Old Capitol Tofu was to make delicious flavor-infused tofu, but to be successful at that, co-founders Matthew Mesaros and Jake Gratzon realized they first needed to nail the production of traditional tofu. After outfitting a production facility and kitchen with necessary equipment right here in Iowa City, the pair got to work learning and perfecting the ancient art of tofu. Their tireless research and experimentation resulted in some of the best damn tofu around. Find it packaged for sale at retail locations and on menus at restaurants across eastern Iowa. $3-4 for 8 oz.