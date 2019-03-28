Your guide to food trucks in the Iowa City and Cedar Rapids area

Mobile food purveyors are the ultimate symbol of freedom and good weather, and best of all, they deliver some of the best food in the CRANDIC.

Marco’s Grilled Cheese This Iowa City classic serves late-night grilled cheese and quesadillas. If you’ve ever been downtown on a weekend night, chances are you’ve had a taste.

The Box Lunch This food truck is kitted out like an old-school ’50s diner and serves up burgers, ’dogs and grilled cheese as well as hand-dipped milkshakes and floats. You can find them at the Iowa City Farmers Market and Science Thursdays at the University of Iowa MERF Building.

Caribbean Kitchen Cedar Rapids-based Carribean Kitchen focuses their efforts on—you guessed it—Caribbean cuisine. Reminiscent of “mama’s house on Sunday,” their menu is based on authentic Jamaican comfort food.

El Gringo Loco Because we always need more tacos, keep your eyes peeled for El Gringo Loco. Making the circuit between Washington, Iowa City and Cedar Rapids farmers markets and pop-up events, diners can expect tasty street tacos and flautas.

Keeping Up With the Jones’ This tagged-up truck’s menu really runs the gamut, serving everything from pulled pork to chicken and waffle skewers, chicken wings to Baja fish tacos. Find ’em at the Cedar Rapids Downtown Farmers Market, Food Truck Wednesdays at NewBo City Market and Science Thursdays at UI MERF Building.

Banh Mi Amore Owner Greg Millsap was the winner of the 2018 People’s Choice Award at Iowa City’s Top Chef event for his take on the traditional Vietnamese banh mi sandwich. Banh Mi Amore food truck can be found on the Iowa City Ped Mall late weekend nights. He’s also posted up at lunchtime on Science Thursdays.

Revel’s Mobile Meatery Serving up meats of all varieties—pork and ribeye meals, burgers and chicken—this food truck out of Keota makes the rounds between Kalona and Iowa City. Catch them at Science Thursdays and stay tuned to their Facebook for additional locations.

Street Hawk The University of Iowa stepped up their dining game lately with the roll-out of their food truck. The menu is well-curated and on-trend, serving up specials like bulgogi mac ‘n’ cheese and jackfruit tacos alongside staples like burgers and pulled pork. Visit them on Mondays and Wednesdays at the Main Library Plaza, Tuesdays and Fridays on the T. Anne Cleary Walkway and Thursday at the Iowa Memorial Union.

ZZ n T You can sink your teeth into the varied and eclectic offerings of this truck—waffles topped with pulled pork, fried bologna sandwiches and classic Midwest meatloaf with a twist—as it travels between Hills, Coralville and Iowa City.

Local Burrito One of Iowa City’s most popular authorities in the world of burritos can be seen during farmers market/festival season, and you can also get your favorite wrapped masterpiece at wedding receptions, private parties and catered events by request.

Island Vybz Mobile Rasta-Rant You can find this Caribbean -inspired food truck in downtown Iowa City during lunch times and the Coralville Residence Inn during dinner hours with their own twists on burgers, wraps, sandwiches and quesadillas.

O’s Grill You’ll find this truck within a two-hour radius of the Cedar Rapids-Iowa City area, including Anamosa at times with their Moroccan-, Greek- and Thai-style gyros on soft pitas with all those fresh veggies you love and incredible sauces over beef, lamb, chicken or vegetarian greatness handed to you hot and made to order.

RioBurritos The Cedar Rapids Farmers Market has this burrito staple feeding locals all season long with the occasional catering gigs featuring their famous burritos, tacos, tortas, tamales, smooth guacamole and more fresh, Mexican flavors.