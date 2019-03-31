LV Recommends: Five restaurants successfully riding the toast trend in the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City area

It has arrived to the Corridor. Many local eateries offer more than one option, and often dedicate an entire section of their menu to the basic side-turned-entree. It could be said that its popularity derives from the basic human need to come together and “break bread,” sharing a meal with one another while nourishing ourselves. And, at a median single-digit price point, it’s a straightforward dish accessible for everyone. Here are just a few of our favorites in the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City areas.

Basta 121 Iowa Ave, Iowa City Nestled comfortably in the “build your own” category is Basta’s staple appetizer, Burrata. The creamy fresh mozzarella is served with tomato jam and arugula to build atop a toasted house focaccia. This twist on the classic caprese crostini is served as a generous portion, with more than enough to share with friends.

Dunn Brothers Coffee 3284 Crosspark Rd, Ste A, Coralville This local franchise may have coffee in its name, but it also offers a full breakfast and lunch menu, including celiac-friendly and gluten-free options. Go sweet or savory with their wide-ranging menu that includes Apple Honey Toast, Triple Berry Toast, Avocado Toast and Bacon, Tomato & Egg Toast.

Rapid Creek Cidery 4823 Dingleberry Rd NE, Iowa City Offering the simplest variation of the now ubiquitous toast trend, Bread for the Table with Butter of the Day, Rapid Creek Cidery’s toast menu is as cozy as the centuries-old barn you’ll dine in. The restaurant’s dedication to simplicity and quality ingredients elevates the ever-evolving toast selection, so stop by often to catch their variations—currently featuring the foodie favorite, Chicken Liver with Pickled Red Onion.

The Map Room 416 3rd St SE, Cedar Rapids The local burger and brews bar in Cedar Rapids takes toast one step further by using naan for its base. The fluffy flatbread has five international iterations on the menu, including the Agra, topped with garam masala, paneer cheese, mango chutney and spiced dried peas.