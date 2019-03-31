Advertisement

LV Recommends: Five restaurants successfully riding the toast trend in the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City area

It has arrived to the Corridor. Many local eateries offer more than one option, and often dedicate an entire section of their menu to the basic side-turned-entree. It could be said that its popularity derives from the basic human need to come together and “break bread,” sharing a meal with one another while nourishing ourselves. And, at a median single-digit price point, it’s a straightforward dish accessible for everyone. Here are just a few of our favorites in the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City areas.

Basta’s Burrata

Basta

121 Iowa Ave, Iowa City

Nestled comfortably in the “build your own” category is Basta’s staple appetizer, Burrata. The creamy fresh mozzarella is served with tomato jam and arugula to build atop a toasted house focaccia. This twist on the classic caprese crostini is served as a generous portion, with more than enough to share with friends.

Dunn Brothers

Dunn Brothers Coffee

3284 Crosspark Rd, Ste A, Coralville

This local franchise may have coffee in its name, but it also offers a full breakfast and lunch menu, including celiac-friendly and gluten-free options. Go sweet or savory with their wide-ranging menu that includes Apple Honey Toast, Triple Berry Toast, Avocado Toast and Bacon, Tomato & Egg Toast.

Chicken liver toast from Rapid Creek Cidery

Rapid Creek Cidery

4823 Dingleberry Rd NE, Iowa City

Offering the simplest variation of the now ubiquitous toast trend, Bread for the Table with Butter of the Day, Rapid Creek Cidery’s toast menu is as cozy as the centuries-old barn you’ll dine in. The restaurant’s dedication to simplicity and quality ingredients elevates the ever-evolving toast selection, so stop by often to catch their variations—currently featuring the foodie favorite, Chicken Liver with Pickled Red Onion.

The Map Room

The Map Room

416 3rd St SE, Cedar Rapids

The local burger and brews bar in Cedar Rapids takes toast one step further by using naan for its base. The fluffy flatbread has five international iterations on the menu, including the Agra, topped with garam masala, paneer cheese, mango chutney and spiced dried peas.

Salmon Toast from the Dandy Lion

The Dandy Lion

111 S Dubuque St, Iowa City

Rather than bagels and lox, the Ped Mall’s newest “dandy little luncheonette” serves up Salmon Toast with poached eggs and chevre on sourdough, white bread, wheat or rye. Enjoy this or Dandy’s Avocado Toast until 2 p.m., when the kitchen closes its doors to become a coffee and cocktails lounge for the remainder of the day.

