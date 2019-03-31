LV Recommends: Caterers and event spaces to make planning your next event a breeze

Four unique caterers to consider for your next event
Oasis Falafel
206 N Linn St, Iowa City
Voted Best Wedding Catering in the 2018 Best of the CRANDIC competition, Oasis is a crowd-pleaser for all eaters. Vegetarian and vegan requests are easily accommodated and the food is always on-point; your guests will be in heaven and might remember the food they ate better than the vows you recited. Besides catering your nuptials, the team at Oasis also delivers boxed lunches to the office, which is truly great because you can easily avoid those curious sniffs and inquisitive glances towards your aromatic lunch by ordering one for everyone.
Leaf Kitchen
301 1/2 Kirkwood Ave, Iowa City
Hidden gem, Leaf Kitchen, makes amazing food—if you’ve not been yet, order their Moroccan Eggs or their special Bahn Mi sandwich when it’s available. Leaf Kitchen also offer catering services and will design a menu specifically for your event or private party. Give them a list of your favorite Leaf dishes or a theme to work from and Chef Masae will work her magic. Part of the draw of Leaf’s food is the undisputed charm of their cozy little cafe, their off-site work delivers delectable, mouth-watering food no matter what.
One Twenty Six
126 E Washington St, Iowa City
Whether you’re hosting a chill backyard picnic or a social event for your colleagues, One Twenty Six will literally deliver you the perfect bites for whatever your vibe. The platters are a true hit with incredible flavors and artful presentation. Housemade Vegetable Samosas! Wood-fired Tandoori Chicken Wings! Street Tacos! All are great and worthy of your next cocktail party. Entrees are well executed, too, with flavor, spice and an attention to detail that is hard to come by for plated affairs.
Bread Garden Market
225 S Linn St, Iowa City
Bread Garden Market has a very straightforward catering menu with dishes time-tested and guaranteed to be great, making coordinating an event a breeze. The chef and catering managers at this bustling downtown lunch spot entertain custom requests to make your wedding or special event something unique and remarkable. Rumor has it their delicious burgers are something your wedding guests will continue to mention long after the sun goes down on your big day.
Expect a beautifully tiled Marraforni brick oven emblazoned with the phrase “Stay Gold” and a crew of passionate foodies and pizzaiolos to feed your hungry crowd. Ask about additional food and beverage service.
A wood-fired oven on wheels and it’s very own crew will bring a unique experience to any party or celebration you’ve got on the books. Expect pizzas and other treats pulled from the wood-fired hearth.
Extraordinary Event Spaces
Walker Homestead
8526, 3867 James Ave SW, Iowa City
www.walker-homestead.com
Self-described as “a boundless venue for agricultural and culinary celebration” this sprawling farmstead on the southwest side of Iowa City is available to rent in addition to the events/classes hosted by the venue. Rental includes tables, chairs, linens, flatware, glassware and all place settings. It also includes access to the walking path and herb garden seating area, as well as an opportunity to visit with the goats, chickens, turkeys and rabbits. Provender, a mobile catering operation run by chef Chris Grebner, provides all the catering services, from wood-fired pizzas to multi-course menus.
Located in the iconic Smulekoff’s building in downtown Cedar Rapids, Eastbank provides everything you need to host a social reception. Uniquely integrating a modern, urban sophistication while celebrating original design elements found in this historical preservation property, the venue boasts both a large scale event space (room for up to 475 dinner guests) and a more intimate lounge area. Both spaces are fully customizable and have access to dining tables and chairs, floor-length linens, classic china, stemware and flatware.
The University of Iowa Old Capitol Museum and Museum of Natural History
How about a bit of historical flair to spice up your next event? Have your wedding ceremony on the grand staircase of the Old Capitol. Throw your kid’s next birthday party among the beautiful winged specimens of Bird Hall at the Museum of Natural History. Catering services can be coordinated through University of Iowa’s Iowa Memorial Union Catering Department, or arrangements can be made with outside vendors. Because the sites are both a museum and historic site, guests must adhere to specific rules about food, drinks, flowers and decorations that may be different from other event venues, but that are necessary to protect the building and their collections.