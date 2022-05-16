Advertisement

Letters to the editor: Vote Adam Zabner for Iowa House

Posted on by Letters

Adam Zabner and Joe Bolkcom, via Twitter

By Joe Bolkcom, Iowa City

Adam Zabner is smart, energetic and connected to our community.

Adam is a product of Iowa City public schools. He will be a strong public education advocate.

What impresses me the most about Adam is his decision to call Iowa home and work to make it a fairer, more prosperous place for everyone.

Iowa faces a lot of difficult challenges and threats to our future. Adam will listen, learn the issues, and do the hard work to effectively represent Iowa City in the Iowa General Assembly.

Please join me in voting for a new young leader, Adam Zabner for House District 90 on June 7.

via Adam Zabner on Twitter

By Linda K. Kerber and Carrie Z. Norton

We are supporting Adam Zabner for House District 90.

We are impressed by Adam’s extensive work in campaigning for progressive candidates — in Johnson County, in Northwest Iowa, and in Georgia — persuading rural and urban voters to think about issues in a new way.

Adam’s determination to strengthen K-12, community college and university schooling throughout our state is essential to restore Iowa’s educational and economic health. Adam’s vigor, political experience and commitment to serving all Iowans gets our vote.


