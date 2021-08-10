Advertisement

Letter to the editor: Miller-Meeks should open more constituent offices

Posted on by Letters

Video still of Mariannettee Miller-Meeks discussing the election challenge on Iowa Press, Dec. 4, 2020.

By Paul Deaton, Solon

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks appears to be dodging constituents in the Second Congressional District.

According to her congressional website she has two constituent offices available: in the District of Columbia and in Ottumwa. That’s not enough. It’s time for the congresswoman to be more accessible by staffing offices where her constituents live.

Ottumwa is Iowa’s 20th ranked city by population. Also in the district are Davenport (third ranked), Iowa City (fifth), Bettendorf (15th), Clinton (18th) and Burlington (19th).

I understand a slow opening while the election was being contested. Yet she won and it’s time to provide more inclusive access. At a minimum she should open an office in the Quad-Cities which is the biggest population center in the district. She should also open one in Iowa City, home of the University of Iowa which is an economic engine for the region.

Miller-Meeks needs to get to work doing the business of Iowans. That is, unless she doesn’t care what constituents who don’t share her politics think.


