Letter to the editor: Keep bow hunting out of Iowa City







11 Shares

Allison N. Jaynes, Iowa City

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is clearly concerned with one thing only: to keep cashing in on the fees from hunting licenses.

Council members from Iowa City approached the DNR on Thursday, Dec. 13 to ask for a permit to conduct a professional sharpshoot within city limits to control the deer population, which it believes has grown out of bounds. The DNR summarily denied the permit without much explanation, except to say they hoped Iowa City would open its doors to amateur bow hunting. Yes, this approach benefits the DNR by way of profits from licenses. But can you imagine amateur hunters from out of town patrolling backyards and Hickory Hill park with crossbows?

Deer hunted with bows are often wounded instead of killed by the shot, thus slowly dying from painful infections. I don’t believe Iowa City residents would be OK with wounded deer bleeding out in their yards, or with hunters roaming around even on adjacent lots where property owners have sanctioned the hunting. The alternative is obvious: the Council should pursue non-lethal methods of control (sterilization) that have been effective in other communities such as Clifton, Ohio.

Please urge the Iowa City Council to back an innovative deer sterilization plan, and keep Iowa City forward-thinking and environmentally responsible.