Letter to the editor: Iowans are dying. We need real leadership on COVID-19.

Posted on by Letters

Dr. Caitlan Pedati, President Donald Trump and Gov. Kim Reynolds, May 6, 2020 — official White House photo

By Sue Ballantyne, Solon

To date, almost 900 Iowans have died from COVID-19. My mother was one of them. Delayed responses, mixed messages and inaction from Trump, Reynolds and the Republican Legislature have resulted in misinformation and confusion about the seriousness of this horrible disease and what we all need to do to contain the spread. When people see their governor and representatives posing for photo ops without wearing masks and going to restaurants without social distancing the public gets the impression that masks aren’t necessary. This only serves to continue the spread of the virus. It is clear that the current Republican leadership in our state has failed us.

Once the coronavirus has been tamed and Iowans look to put their lives and our economy back together, there will be a huge need for real leadership to help the process. We will need people who have proven leadership and are not simply a cog in a political machine parroting talking points.

In Iowa House District 73 we are lucky to have a candidate like Lonny Pulkrabek. With his 35 years of law enforcement (15 as Johnson County sheriff), Pulkrabek has a background that will serve as a great knowledge base and will inform his votes in the legislature. He understands how to work with people, and he also understands how public policy affects people. He will act in the best interests of all of us in the district and the state, not just those who belong to a certain party.

I’m voting for Lonny Pulkrabek for new, independent, proven leadership. I hope you will too.


