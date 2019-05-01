Johnson County Sheriff Lonny Pulkrabek will not seek reelection at end of fourth term







26 Shares

Johnson County Sheriff Lonny Pulkrabek announced on Wednesday that he will not run for reelection in 2020.

“December, 2020 will mark the end of my 4th term,” Pulkrabek said in a written statement. “I never planned to hold this office as a lifetime commitment. At the end of this term I will have worked for the citizens for almost 35 ½ years.”

Pulkrabek was first elected sheriff in 2005, and had worked in the sheriff’s office for almost 20 years prior to that.

Advertisement

“To the Voters of Johnson County I thank you for putting your faith in me,” Pulkrabek said. “I hope that I have served this office in a way that makes you proud of Johnson County.”

He added, “I intend to continue representing Johnson County to the best of my abilities for the next 19 months, just because there will be changes does not mean we do not need to keep improving our service to the public.”

Pulkrabek is the second local elected official to recently announce he will not be seeking reelection. Last week, Iowa City Mayor Jim Throgmorton declared he will not run in the November election.