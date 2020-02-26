Here are the winning entrees, desserts and drinks at the 10th Top Chef Downtown competition







The Iowa City Downtown District (ICDD) held its 10th annual Top Chef Downtown at The Graduate on Monday night. This year’s event featured offerings from 29 Iowa City restaurants.

Competing entrees ranged from classics like St. Burch Tavern’s braised short rib to less familiar fare like Oasis’s mansaf, as well as desserts such as The Dandy Lion’s chocolate pistachio cream puffs and Sweets and Treats’ Bacon Foster.

There’s was also a mixology competition featuring such drinks as Gabe’s Dead Gummy Bear and the Caribbean Jerk from Joseph’s Steakhouse.

Two sets of winners — one selected by a panel of experts, and another selected by popular vote — were awarded in three categories: entree, dessert and drink.

Entree

1st place: Goosetown Cafe for its Pork Belly Ssam

2nd place: El Banditos for its Cochinita Pibil

3rd place: Pullman Bar & Diner for its Mo Burger Slider Dessert

1st place: The Dandy Lion for its Chocolate Pistachio Cream Puffs Mixology

1st place: Clinton Street Social Club for its Garden Party at The Trenchtown

2nd place: Joseph’s Steakhouse for its Caribbean Jerk People’s Choice Entree

1st place: St Burch Tavern for its Braised Short Rib with Squash Two Ways

2nd place: Goosetown Cafe for its Pork Belly Ssam

3rd place: Pullman Bar & Diner for its Mo Burger Slider People’s Choice Dessert

1st place: The Dandy Lion for its Chocolate Pistachio Cream Puffs People’s Choice Mixology

1st place: Saloon for its Pineapple Coconut Mojito

2nd place: The Mill for The Nature Boy

Tickets for this year’s Top Chef Downtown went quickly, and ICDD donated a portion of the profits to the Strengthen, Grow, Evolve campaign that supports The Englert Theatre and FilmScene.







