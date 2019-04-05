En Español: Growing Beno’s Flowers







El florista

Mi nombre es Benito Ocampo Campos, y nací en el Estado de Morelos, México, donde crecí a lado de mi familia. Pasaba mucho tiempo al aire libre. Mi ciudad natal estaba centrada en la agricultura y manufactura, y mi padre fue un agricultor ganadero de la región de Tilzapotla, Morelos.

Yo soy uno de sus tres hijos, y mis días comenzaban por las madrugadas ya que los días de vacaciones y fines de semana me despertaba a las 4 de la mañana para comenzar a realizar tareas en el campo. Esto me permitió pasar mucho tiempo con la naturaleza y disfrutar todo lo que ella nos provee. Una de las cosas que más admiraba era ver la belleza de las plantas y las flores; las buganvilias es una de mis flores favoritas, y me encantaba verlas crecer alrededor de la colonia. Las flores es uno de los grandes regalos que la naturaleza nos provee.

Durante este tiempo, también aprendí que las flores son temporales, y me recuerda que hay un ciclo para todo en la naturaleza y en la vida. Esto me crea una sensación de agradecimiento y maravilla, Fue durante mi infancia que mi amor por las flores podía desarrollar y se convirtió en mi pasión.

A los 21 años de edad, me mudé a la ciudad de Chicago donde viví por 5 años, y en los cuales comencé a estudiar inglés por las tardes y por el día trabajaba en diferentes fábricas. Hace aproximadamente 3 años me mudé a Iowa City. Empecé a trabajar en el Coralville Marriott y al mismo tiempo estudiaba diseño floral. Era una de las metas que tenía; estudiar y aprender más sobre las flores. Uno de mis grandes sueños fue emprender mi propio negocio, lo cual sabía que iba a ser una meta difícil pero no imposible. Después de tres años de buscar una locación donde empezar a realizar mi sueño, conocí a Nancy Bird, la directora de la asociación de Iowa City Downtown quien me ayudó a encontrar la locación para mi negocio.

Me decidí a empezar mi propio negocio en Iowa City porque desde la primera vez que visité está ciudad me encanto. Una de las mejores características que tiene Iowa City es su gente; siempre te reciben con amabilidad y respeto, así es como comencé mi sueño en Beno’s Flowers and Gifts. Ahora tengo la oportunidad de demostrar el amor y la pasión que le tengo a las flores a través de mis diseños. Una de las cosas que más me gusta hacer es diseñar bodas o eventos ya que en estas ocasiones especiales puedes transmitir por medio de las flores la felicidad y el amor.

Estoy agradecido de combinar mi educación y herencia con la cultura de Iowa City y de ofrecer un estilo de diseño que es una combinación de los recuerdos de mi infancia, mientras que también exploro estilos más modernos. Actualmente, me gusta mucho trabajar en diseños para bodas y realizar diseños en cajas modernas. Mi estilo es ciertamente diferente de lo que pueden ver en las tiendas de flores locales.

A través de Beno’s Flowers and Gifts quiero representar la celebración de la vida. Desde el momento en que entras a Beno’s, se trasmite felicidad, paz y amor. Por mi selección de productos se refleja la autenticidad y calidad, y yo personalmente me encargó de que en Beno’s Flowers and Gifts tengas una experiencia única.

The Florist

Translated by Jennifer Shyue and Allana Noyes

My name is Benito Ocampo Campos, and I was born in the state of Morelos, Mexico, where I grew up surrounded by family. I spent much of my time outside. My hometown is an agriculture and industrial town, and my father was a livestock farmer in the Tilzapotla region of Morelos.

I’m one of three children, and my days started before sunrise. During vacations and on weekends, I’d wake up at 4 in the morning to begin my chores in the fields. This gave me the opportunity to get to know the beauty of plants and flowers and to enjoy all that nature provides for us. I always loved seeing the Bougainvillea growing in my neighborhood, and they are still one of my favorite flowers today.

During this time I also came to realize that flowers are temporal; they are a reminder that there is a cycle to everything in nature and life as well. Flowers are one of the most precious gifts that nature provides us, and this gives me a deep feeling of awe and gratitude. It was during my childhood that my love for flowers began to develop and would eventually become my passion.

At 21, I moved to Chicago, where I lived for five years. While there, I began to study English at night and worked at various factories during the day. I moved to Iowa City about three years ago and started working at the Coralville Marriott while also studying floral design. That was one of my first goals: to study and learn more about flowers. My dream was to start my own business, which I knew would be difficult, but not impossible. After three years of looking for a location where I could start making my dream come true, I met Nancy Bird, the director of the Iowa City Downtown District, who helped me find a storefront for my business.

I decided to start my business in Iowa City because I fell in love with the city from day one. One of Iowa City’s most defining characteristics is its people; they’re always ready to make you feel welcomed with kindness and respect. This is how my dream to create Beno’s Flowers and Gifts began, and I now have the opportunity to share my love and passion for flowers through my designs. One of the things I most enjoy is designing for events, because one way to spread happiness and love on special occasions is through floral arrangement.

I’m grateful to be able to combine my training and heritage with the culture of Iowa City and to offer designs that represent memories from my childhood while also exploring more modern styles. What I’ve most loved working on recently are wedding designs and creating arrangements with modern vases. My style is definitely different than what you might see in shops that carry local flowers.

Through the work I do at Beno’s Flowers and Gifts, I hope to represent a celebration of life. From the moment you enter Beno’s, you gain a sense of joy, peace and love. The products I carry demonstrate my commitment to high quality and authenticity, and I personally take it upon myself to make sure your experience at Beno’s Flowers and Gifts is a memorable one.

Benito Ocampo Campos is the owner of Beno’s Flowers and Gifts, located at 107 E Iowa Ave in Iowa City. This article was originally published in Little Village issue 261.