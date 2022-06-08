DMPA premieres August Wilson poetry set to dance and jazz with ‘Pieces of My Heart’

Pieces of My Heart Opens June 9, Stoner Theater, Des Moines, $20

When playwright August Wilson died in 2005, he left behind more than just a powerful and unparalleled body of work examining the consciousness of Black America. Wilson, who started his writing career as a poet, also gifted the world a selection of unpublished love poems.

Pieces of My Heart sets them as a choreopoem, with poems by his daughter Azula at the beginning and end.

The show runs four performances this weekend: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9 – Saturday, June 11 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 12. Tickets are $20. The show is presented by special arrangements with the August Wilson Estate.

Sonia Dawkins, founder and artistic director of SD/Prism Dance Theatre and currently on the faculty of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre School, choreographed and directed the piece, which incorporates a blues and jazz score.

Des Moines Performing Arts’ partnership with Dawkins includes a three-week residency for her and her dancers to complete development on this new work, which will premiere at the Stoner Theater.