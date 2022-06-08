Advertisement

DMPA premieres August Wilson poetry set to dance and jazz with ‘Pieces of My Heart’

Posted on by Little Village
Pieces of My Heart

Opens June 9, Stoner Theater, Des Moines, $20


Editors’ Pick

Courtesy of Des Moines Performing Arts

When playwright August Wilson died in 2005, he left behind more than just a powerful and unparalleled body of work examining the consciousness of Black America. Wilson, who started his writing career as a poet, also gifted the world a selection of unpublished love poems.

Pieces of My Heart sets them as a choreopoem, with poems by his daughter Azula at the beginning and end.

The show runs four performances this weekend: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9 – Saturday, June 11 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 12. Tickets are $20. The show is presented by special arrangements with the August Wilson Estate.

Sonia Dawkins, courtesy of Des Moines Performing Arts

Sonia Dawkins, founder and artistic director of SD/Prism Dance Theatre and currently on the faculty of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre School, choreographed and directed the piece, which incorporates a blues and jazz score.

Des Moines Performing Arts’ partnership with Dawkins includes a three-week residency for her and her dancers to complete development on this new work, which will premiere at the Stoner Theater.

Leiland Charles Photography

