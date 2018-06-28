Details announced on distribution of new Iowa City recycling and compostable waste carts







Distribution of the new recycling and organic waste carts has begun in Iowa City, but some people who signed up for the 95-gallon compostable waste carts may be in for a longer-than-expected wait.

“The demand for these carts has been significant and additional carts are being purchased and will be delivered upon arrival,” according to a statement issued by the Iowa City Landfill and Recycling Centers on Thursday. “The City will continue to order carts based on budget. Wait times will vary.”

Those carts will be delivered to homes, but the smaller 25-gallon carts must be picked up during special distribution events at the Public Works Complex (3800 Napoleon Lane). The next two distribution events will be Wednesday, July 18, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Tuesday, August 14, 4 to 6 p.m. “Free kitchen countertop compost containers will also be available for residents to take home during these events,” the statement said. A utility bill is required as proof of address for cart pick-up.

Delivery of the new 65-gallon recycling carts to residents who requested them “will continue as staff time allows throughout the rest of summer,” according to the Landfill and Recycling Centers.