Abbie Sawyer celebrates debut solo release at xBk Live

Editors’ Pick: Abbie Sawyer w/Annalibera, D. Smith, xBk Live, Saturday, April 23 at 5 p.m., $15-18

Des Moines musician Abbie Sawyer is celebrating the release of her first solo album this weekend with a top-notch lineup of support. Love is a Flood, recorded at Golden Bear Records in Des Moines, dropped earlier this month.

Sawyer’s album release party at xBk Live is this Saturday, April 23. The celebration features openers Annalibera and D. Smith (of the Maytags).

Sawyer brings her unforgettable voice to bear on these pandemic-penned tunes, with the distinctive lilt and tonality of Midwestern soul carried over from the Diplomats of Solid Sound married winningly to a country-tinged folk sound for an ambiance that suits her well.

Doors open at 5 p.m., and the show starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15-18; purchase them here.