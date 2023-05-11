Weekender Central Iowa! Art Noir Glowga | Yoke Lore | Mother’s Day Brunch

Love on a Mother this Mother’s Day weekend by filling her their days with fun for to show thanks for their care and nurturing. It’s time to give some of that back. Take her to the Botanical Garden to add unique plants to their at home garden, try the Gardens’ delicious brunch at their Trellis Cafe, Confluence Brewing for new art pieces, and more. Once the weekend ends, start the next week with Conflunce’s AMerican Craft Beer Week Beer Tour to win some cool prizes!
Des Moines Botanical Garden
Spring Garden Festival Preview Night
May 11 – 5:30pm
Shop the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden’s annual Spring Garden Festival May 11 through 13.
Pappajohn Sculpture Park
Art Noir Glowga
May 11 – 7:00pm
You’re invited to flow and glow with Art Noir members at Glowga in the Pappajohn Sculpture Park on Thursday, May 11 from 7:00 to 8:30 pm.
Teehee's Comedy Club
Firecracker Comedy | Stand-Up Comedy
May 11 – 8:00pm
Firecracker Comedy is a dynamic standup supergroup consisting of Gabby Gutierrez-Reed, Kate Strobel, and Salma Zaky.
Moberg Gallery
Jason Woodside & It’s a Living
May 12 –
Jason Woodside returns to Des Moines and It’s A Living (Ricardo Gonzalez) visits Des Moines for the first time!
Des Moines Botanical Garden
Spring Garden Festival Members Shop
May 12 – 8:00am
Shop more than 350 plant varieties hand selected by Botanical Garden horticulturists including unique and tried-and-true varieties grown at the Botanical Garden!
Confluence Brewing
2023 PedalArt Poster Show
May 12 – 6:00pm
This show is all about the bike: Anything on two wheels—and even three wheels (as it trikes)!
Noce
A Night Of Blue Note w/Trumpeter Adrian Ruiz & His Band
May 12 – 7:00pm
Dr. Adrian Ruiz is active as a freelance trumpeter, having performed regularly throughout the states of Texas and Iowa.
Wooly's
Yoke Lore
May 12 – 7:00pm
“A ‘yoke’ is something that holds things together. ‘Lore’ means a set of stories or a collection of ideas about an event, time, or culture,” explains Adrian Galvin, when asked about the meaning.
Des Moines Botanical Garden
Spring Garden Festival
May 13 – 8:00am
Shop the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden’s spring plant sale.
Salisbury House and Gardens
SOLD OUT: Mother's Day Tea at the Castle
May 13 – 1:00pm
Join us for our annual Mother’s Day Tea at the Castle event – a beloved Salisbury House tradition.
Mainframe Studios
African Fan Dance w/ Seygbai Kai
May 13 – 1:00pm
We invite you to come to learn from local artists the art of movement!
Des Moines Civic Center
Des Moines Symphony Season Finale: Giunta Conducts Rachmaninoff
May 13 – 7:30pm
Gabriela Martinez plays Rachmaninoff’s glorious, lyrical Second Piano Concerto in a symphonic celebration of the composer’s 150th birthday.
Gas Lamp Des Moines
Mungion
May 13 – 8:00pm
Jam Lamp is back after a brief snowy weather induced break for their biggest show yet!
Des Moines Botanical Garden
Mother’s Day Brunch
May 14 – 10:00am
Join Trellis Café in the DuPont Room at the Botanical Garden for a delectable Mother’s Day brunch your mom won’t forget.
Des Moines Botanical Garden
Free Admission for Mothers
May 14 – 10:00am
Visit the Garden to celebrate Mother’s Day with FREE ADMISSION for mothers all day.
The Garden
Mothers & Mimosas: A male performer review brunch!
May 14 – 10:00am
Looking for something HOT to do with Mom for Mother’s day?
Des Moines Botanical Garden
Mother’s Day Bouquet Bar
May 14 – 11:00am
In the spirit of Mother’s Day, create a personalized petite bouquet for or with your mom!
Exile Brewing Company
Des Moines Makers Market & Bar Hop
May 14 – 1:00pm
Join us this Mother’s Day in downtown Des Moines to shop 40 makers with a drink in hand!
Teehee's Comedy Club
Local Music Showcase
May 14 – 3:00pm
Check out our Local Music Showcase!
Confluence Brewing
American Craft Beer Week Beer Tour
May 15 – 12:00pm
American. Craft. Beer. Week. Four beautiful words that, when combined, form a great reason to celebrate.
What can ten artists do with ten pianos?
by Courtney Guein, May 5
The Mainframe Studios lobby filled with decorated keys Friday as City Sounds debuted 10 pianos designed by ten local artists.
Book Review: ‘Where Rivers Go to Die’ by Dilman Dila
by Isaac Hamlet, May 11
Whatever else you take away from this review, it should be noted that
Where Rivers Go to Die is primarily a collection of horror stories. Deftly created horror, sure, but unsettling — along the lines of the more mild episodes of The Twilight Zone, at its lightest. At its most frightful, expect tales akin to The Ring or Alien.
