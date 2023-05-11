Advertisement

Weekender Central Iowa! Art Noir Glowga | Yoke Lore | Mother’s Day Brunch

Love on a Mother this Mother’s Day weekend by filling her their days with fun for to show thanks for their care and nurturing. It’s time to give some of that back. Take her to the Botanical Garden to add unique plants to their at home garden, try the Gardens’ delicious brunch at their Trellis Cafe, Confluence Brewing for new art pieces, and more. Once the weekend ends, start the next week with Conflunce’s AMerican Craft Beer Week Beer Tour to win some cool prizes!




Des Moines Botanical Garden

Spring Garden Festival Preview Night

May 11 – 5:30pm

Shop the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden’s annual Spring Garden Festival May 11 through 13.


Pappajohn Sculpture Park

Art Noir Glowga

May 11 – 7:00pm

You’re invited to flow and glow with Art Noir members at Glowga in the Pappajohn Sculpture Park on Thursday, May 11 from 7:00 to 8:30 pm.


Teehee's Comedy Club

Firecracker Comedy | Stand-Up Comedy

May 11 – 8:00pm

Firecracker Comedy is a dynamic standup supergroup consisting of Gabby Gutierrez-Reed, Kate Strobel, and Salma Zaky.


Moberg Gallery

Jason Woodside & It’s a Living

May 12 –

Jason Woodside returns to Des Moines and It’s A Living (Ricardo Gonzalez) visits Des Moines for the first time!


Des Moines Botanical Garden

Spring Garden Festival Members Shop

May 12 – 8:00am

Shop more than 350 plant varieties hand selected by Botanical Garden horticulturists including unique and tried-and-true varieties grown at the Botanical Garden!


Confluence Brewing

2023 PedalArt Poster Show

May 12 – 6:00pm

This show is all about the bike: Anything on two wheels—and even three wheels (as it trikes)!


Noce

A Night Of Blue Note w/Trumpeter Adrian Ruiz & His Band

May 12 – 7:00pm

Dr. Adrian Ruiz is active as a freelance trumpeter, having performed regularly throughout the states of Texas and Iowa.


Wooly's

Yoke Lore

May 12 – 7:00pm

“A ‘yoke’ is something that holds things together. ‘Lore’ means a set of stories or a collection of ideas about an event, time, or culture,” explains Adrian Galvin, when asked about the meaning.


Des Moines Botanical Garden

Spring Garden Festival

May 13 – 8:00am

Shop the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden’s spring plant sale.


Salisbury House and Gardens

SOLD OUT: Mother's Day Tea at the Castle

May 13 – 1:00pm

Join us for our annual Mother’s Day Tea at the Castle event – a beloved Salisbury House tradition.


Mainframe Studios

African Fan Dance w/ Seygbai Kai

May 13 – 1:00pm

We invite you to come to learn from local artists the art of movement!


Des Moines Civic Center

Des Moines Symphony Season Finale: Giunta Conducts Rachmaninoff

May 13 – 7:30pm

Gabriela Martinez plays Rachmaninoff’s glorious, lyrical Second Piano Concerto in a symphonic celebration of the composer’s 150th birthday.


Gas Lamp Des Moines

Mungion

May 13 – 8:00pm

Jam Lamp is back after a brief snowy weather induced break for their biggest show yet!


Des Moines Botanical Garden

Mother’s Day Brunch

May 14 – 10:00am

Join Trellis Café in the DuPont Room at the Botanical Garden for a delectable Mother’s Day brunch your mom won’t forget.


Des Moines Botanical Garden

Free Admission for Mothers

May 14 – 10:00am

Visit the Garden to celebrate Mother’s Day with FREE ADMISSION for mothers all day.


The Garden

Mothers & Mimosas: A male performer review brunch!

May 14 – 10:00am

Looking for something HOT to do with Mom for Mother’s day?


Des Moines Botanical Garden

Mother’s Day Bouquet Bar

May 14 – 11:00am

In the spirit of Mother’s Day, create a personalized petite bouquet for or with your mom!


Exile Brewing Company

Des Moines Makers Market & Bar Hop

May 14 – 1:00pm

Join us this Mother’s Day in downtown Des Moines to shop 40 makers with a drink in hand!


Teehee's Comedy Club

Local Music Showcase

May 14 – 3:00pm

Check out our Local Music Showcase!


Confluence Brewing

American Craft Beer Week Beer Tour

May 15 – 12:00pm

American. Craft. Beer. Week. Four beautiful words that, when combined, form a great reason to celebrate.


What can ten artists do with ten pianos?

by Courtney Guein, May 5
The Mainframe Studios lobby filled with decorated keys Friday as City Sounds debuted 10 pianos designed by ten local artists.




Book Review: ‘Where Rivers Go to Die’ by Dilman Dila

by Isaac Hamlet, May 11
Whatever else you take away from this review, it should be noted that Where Rivers Go to Die is primarily a collection of horror stories. Deftly created horror, sure, but unsettling — along the lines of the more mild episodes of The Twilight Zone, at its lightest. At its most frightful, expect tales akin to The Ring or Alien.