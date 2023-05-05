What can ten artists do with ten pianos?

The Mainframe Studios lobby filled with decorated keys Friday as City Sounds debuted 10 pianos designed by ten local artists on Friday, May 5, 2023. Viewers cast a vote by giving a donation for their favorite decorated piano — Courtney Guein/ Little Village
A donation buys community members a ballot to vote for their favorite transformed piano. Soon, each piano will be scattered about the city for a scavenger hunt. Those locations will be revealed at Mainframe Studios’ First Friday Let’s Play! tonight from 5 to 8 p.m.
Artists include:
Sadagat Aliyeva
Jen Gauerke
Josh Hall
Katie Jensen
Jazmine Johnson
Jacob Kuperman
Christa Lautner
Lisette Murphy
Kathleen Roling
Kyle Thye
Learn about each artist, vote for your favorite piano, hear local music and explore open offices throughout Mainframe.