What can ten artists do with ten pianos?

The Mainframe Studios lobby filled with decorated keys Friday as City Sounds debuted 10 pianos designed by ten local artists.

A donation buys community members a ballot to vote for their favorite transformed piano. Soon, each piano will be scattered about the city for a scavenger hunt. Those locations will be revealed at Mainframe Studios’ First Friday Let’s Play! tonight from 5 to 8 p.m.

Artists include:

Sadagat Aliyeva

Jen Gauerke

Josh Hall

Katie Jensen

Jazmine Johnson

Jacob Kuperman

Christa Lautner

Lisette Murphy

Kathleen Roling

Kyle Thye

Learn about each artist, vote for your favorite piano, hear local music and explore open offices throughout Mainframe.