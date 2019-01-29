Wednesday trash and recycling collection in Iowa City cancelled due to extreme cold









There will be no curbside trash and recycling collection in Iowa City on Wednesday, Jan. 30, due to the extreme cold weather predicted for the area.

“This cancelation is being implemented to ensure the safety of our staff,” the Iowa City Department of Public Works explained in a statement on Tuesday.

Trash and recycling normally collected on Wednesday will be collected on Friday this week. Items should be placed at curb by 7 a.m. to ensure pick-up.

The start of Iowa City’s annual suspension of curbside organic waste collection has been moved up due to the extreme cold. It had been scheduled to start on Monday, Feb. 4, but will begin on Wednesday instead. Regular service will resume on Monday, March 18.

The annual break is intended to conserve fuel and reduce expense during the late winter, when there is limited demand for organic waste pick-up. Curbside customers can schedule a pick-up of food and yard waste during the break by calling 319-356-5151.