USPS cancels Wednesday mail delivery in Iowa

Posted on by Paul Brennan
There will be no mail delivery or pick-up in Iowa on Wednesday, Jan. 30, the United States Postal Service announced Tuesday afternoon. Normal service was cancelled because of the extreme wind chill mail carriers would face on their routes. In addition to Iowa, mail service will canceled in Minnesota, western Illinois and western Wisconsin.

Normal mail service is scheduled to resume on Thursday.

Other news regarding the 2019 polar vortex in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City:


