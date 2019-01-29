Cedar Rapids offering free bus rides, NewBo City Market as a warming center during extreme cold Wednesday







Bus rides in Cedar Rapids will be free on Wednesday and Thursday, as part of the city’s plan to help people cope with the extreme cold temperatures.

“We encourage people to stay home if at all possible, but are offering this service to allow residents transportation options if they must travel in order to avoid walking outside whenever possible,” according to a statement posted on the city’s website on Tuesday. “Transit does not expect the route delays, but riders are encouraged to use the Cedar Rapids Transit mobile app at ridecrt.com to track bus arrival times in order to limit time in the elements.”

Buses in Cedar Rapids will follow their normal hours of operation, 5:15 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.

The city also announced Tuesday that NewBo City Market will be open as a warming center on Wednesday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. None of the market vendors will be open while the building is being used as a warming center.

Both Cedar Rapids Public Library locations are welcoming anyone who needs a warm place during the extreme cold weather period as well, with the downtown location offering extended hours Wednesday and Thursday (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.).