Iowa City announces warming centers for extreme cold weather









The lobby of the Iowa City Public Library will open at 8 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, to provide a warm shelter during the extreme cold temperature, the City of Iowa City announced Tuesday afternoon. The library itself will be open its normal operating hours, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., but after it opens, it will be serving coffee and hot cocoa.

The city also said the Senior Center, 28 S Linn St, will be available to the public as a warming center on Wednesday and Thursday. The building will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. All classes and events at the Senior Center have been cancelled until Feb. 1, due to the extreme weather.

Warm space for the public will also be available at the Robert A. Lee Recreation Center, 220 S Gilbert St, and the Mercer Park Aquatic Center/Scanlon Gym at 2701 Bradford Dr. Both will open from 6:15 a.m. to 9 p.m.

On its Facebook page, Shelter House announced it will keep both its front lobby at 429 Southgate Avenue and its winter emergency shelter, 821 Clinton St, open all day through Thursday, Jan. 31. “If you know someone experiencing homelessness, staying in their vehicles, or need shelter for any reason direct them to either shelter location,” Shelter House wrote. For more information, the nonprofit said to call 319-351-0326.