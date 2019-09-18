Advertisement

This week’s Iowa Caucus campaign events: four town halls, one meet-and-greet, one tour and 10 candidates at an LGBTQ forum

Posted on by Paul Brennan
  • 15
    Shares

Fomer Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event at Big Grove Brewery in Iowa City. Wednesday, May 1, 2019. — Zak Neumann/Little Village

Ten of the 2020 Democratic candidates for president will be in Cedar Rapids on Friday for a forum on LGBTQ issues sponsored by One Iowa, GLAAD, The Advocate and the Gazette.

“LGBTQ issues and the LGBTQ community have been largely left out of the 2020 presidential primary conversation so far, and this forum will bring these important topics to a national audience for the first time in this election cycle,” Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of GLAAD, said in a statement.“We look forward to hearing how each 2020 candidate will fight for LGBTQ acceptance during this campaign and beyond and, as president, how each of them would repair the damage done to LGBTQ equality and acceptance by the Trump Administration.”

Each candidate will be on stage at Coe College’s Sinclair Auditorium for a one-on-one question-and-answer session with Gazette columnist Lyz Lenz, One Iowa director of policy and advocacy Keenan Crow and Zach Stafford, editor-in-chief of The Advocate.

Advertisement

The forum starts at 7 p.m., and the participating candidates will be (in order of appearance): Marianne Williamson, Joe Sestak, Joe Biden, Sen. Cory Booker, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Sen. Kamala Harris, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Julián Castro.

The forum is sold out, but there will be a livestream of the event.

Four of the candidates will hold campaign events in the Iowa City/Cedar Rapids area prior to the forum.

On Thursday, Kamala Harris will have a meet-and-greet at Backpocket Brewing in Coralville, starting at 4:15 p.m. At 6:30 p.m. on Thursday evening, the California senator will hold a town hall at Michael J. Gould Recreation Center on the main campus of Kirkwood College in Cedar Rapids.

Elizabeth Warren will hold a town hall in the Iowa Memorial Union’s River Amphitheater at 6:45 p.m. On Thursday. The following day, the Massachusetts senator will take part in a walking tour of the Golfview Mobile Home Park in North Liberty.

The mobile home park was in the news earlier this year, when the Utah-based investment company that owns it announced it was raising rents by 58 percent. Warren has mentioned the proposed rent hike during campaign speeches. After pushback from political leaders like Warren and residents of Golfview, the company agreed to decrease the size of the scheduled rent hike.

Warren’s tour of Golfview (258 Illini Court, North Liberty) starts at 2:15 p.m.

Advertisement

On Friday, Joe Biden will join State Sen. Rob Hogg for a town hall at Indian Creek Nature Center in Cedar Rapids. The event starts at 12:30 p.m.

Julián Castro will also have a town hall on Friday. The former secretary of Housing and Urban Development will discuss climate issues with Linn-Mar students in Linn-Mar High School’s Lecture Hall. The event starts at 4 p.m.

Curious what's happening this weekend? Sign up here to stay in the know.

On Saturday, all the candidates will head to Des Moines for the Polk County Democrats Steak Fry.


  • 15
    Shares
Category: Community/News
Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

40 Years Forward:

A Celebration of Empowerment & Hope

Deb Talan of "The Weepies" will begin our night of celebration with a story of survival, empowerment, and hope told through words and song. Join us in remembering our past and envisioning the future at the Coralville Mariott.

GET TICKETS

Friday, September 20 at 7:30 p.m.

For 18 years...

Little Village has been telling the truth and changing our little corner of the world.

If you can, help us head into the next 18 years even stronger with a one-time or monthly contribution of $18, or any amount you choose.

Advertisement

A collaboration between The Englert Theatre and FilmScene

STRENGTHEN
GROW•EVOLVE

Help us build the greatest small city for the arts in America—right here in Iowa City. Learn more »

Donate Today

Strengthen • Grow • Evolve is a collaborative campaign led by two Iowa City-based arts nonprofits, The Englert Theatre and FilmScene that seeks a major reinvestment to strengthen the arts through modern and historic venues, innovative programming, and new models of collaboration.

Little Village's
BEST OF THE CRANDIC

Vote Today!

From Aug. 1-Sept. 30, cast your vote for your favorite places, people, eats and entertainment around the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City area.

Don't forget to explain your picks! The best answers will be published in LV's Best of the CRANDIC issue, out Dec. 3, 2019.

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS