This weekend’s Iowa Caucus events: meet-and-greets, a town hall, a forum and a past caucus winner returns to Iowa

The biggest caucus news right now is who won’t be in Iowa this weekend — Sen. Kamala Harris, who ended her campaign earlier this week — but there will still be plenty of candidates in Iowa City and Cedar Rapids this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The events get an early start on Friday (8:45 a.m.) as a former first-place finisher in the Iowa caucus returns to the state on behalf of a current candidate.

Friday

Joe Biden

As Joe Biden’s “No Malarkey” tour arrives in Cedar Rapids, the Vice President will be joined by John Kerry for one day. Kerry, a former senator and secretary of state, endorsed Biden on Thursday.

“I’m endorsing him because I know him so well,” Kerry told the Washington Post.

Kerry didn’t cite any of Biden’s policies when discussing his endorsement, just the personal qualities of the candidate.

“The country faces extraordinary challenges,” Kerry said. “And I believe very deeply that Joe Biden’s character, his ability to persevere, his decency and the experiences that he brings to the table are critical to the moment.”

The two Democrats, who both served in the Obama administration — Biden as vice president, Kerry as secretary of state — will be at Ushers Ferry Historic Village, a city-owned ten-acre site that reproduces a early 20th century Iowa small town and often hosts historical reenactments. The 90-minute event starts at The Lodge in Ushers Ferry Historic Village (5925 Seminole Valley Trail NE) at 8:45 a.m.

The two will campaign together in Elkander and Decorah later in the day.

Kerry finished first in the 2004 Iowa presidential caucus, and went on to win that year’s Democratic nomination. Kerry, of course, lost to President George W. Bush in the general election.

John Delaney

The former Maryland congressman, who has been campaigning in Iowa since 2017, will be at Raygun’s Cedar Rapids store (1028 3rd St SE) for “a business luncheon and discussion.” The 90-minute event starts at 1 p.m. Anyone interested in attending must RSVP before luncheon is served.

Saturday

Sen. Cory Booker

The New Jersey Democrat will be in Iowa City for a meet-and-greet at the Center for Worker Justice of Eastern Iowa (1556 S 1st Ave # C). The 90-minute event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

The Presidential Forum on Workers’ Issues

The forum was organized by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, in collaboration with The Guardian and the Storm Lake Times. In order to participate in the forum, candidates had to sign a pledge to support the Teamsters’ legislative priorities on the issues of pension protection, forming unions and international trade.

Six candidates are scheduled to participate: Biden, Booker, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Tom Steyer.

The event is being held at Veterans Memorial Coliseum (50 2nd Ave Bridge), and begins at 2 p.m. Tickets are required to attend, and anyone wishing to access a livestream of the event must RSVP.

Tom Steyer

The retired investment fund manager — who is no longer the only billionaire seeking the Democratic nomination, since Michael Bloomberg joined the race — will be at Next Page Books in Cedar Rapids (1105 3rd St SE) for a conservation on climate issues hosted by state Sen. Rob Hogg.

Sunday

Tom Steyer

Steyer will be at Java House (211 E Washington St) for a meet-and-greet, which is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m.

Sen. Cory Booker

Booker will be at his Cedar Rapids campaign office (3140 16th Ave SW) for a discussion of the issues, before kicking off a canvassing effort. The discussion is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Pete Buttigieg, the current front-runner in Iowa according to the most recent Iowa Poll, is holding a town hall at the Coralville Marriott Hotel & Conference Center (300 East 9th St). Anyone interested in attending the 90-minute event, which is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m., should RSVP.