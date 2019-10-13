Advertisement

This Week in the Village: Oct. 6-12

Posted on by Little Village
  • 4
    Shares

Catch up on the biggest headlines, videos and photos published by Little Village in the past week.

Hy-Vee announces locations of malware-infected sites where customer card data was stolen

Hy-Vee Gas, 1103 N Dodge St, Iowa City. — Emma McClatchey/Little Village

Published Monday, Oct. 7

Two months after Hy-Vee first discovered a data security breach that allowed criminals to steal the debit and credit card data of customers, the company has released information regarding the locations of the stores where the thefts occurred. Continue reading…

Jimmy Jack’s Rib Shack now selling bottles of its barbecue sauces

Jimmy Jack’s new bottled sauces, Thursday, Oct 3, 2019. — Zak Neumann/Little Village

Published Tuesday, Oct. 8

After 14 years of journeying to Jimmy Jack’s Rib Shack to enjoy their signature sauces, barbecue fans can now bring bottles of those sauces home.

“We’ve been working on this for about a year and a half,” co-owner Jack Piper told Little Village.

Unlike some barbecue restaurants that outsource their bottling operations, Piper and his partner James Adrian are doing everything in house, from making the sauces the same way they do for the restaurants to labeling the bottles. Continue reading…

Cedar Rapids issued more than 26,000 traffic tickets during first month after its speed cameras were reactivated

Photo by Kurt Zenisek

Published Tuesday, Oct. 8

Cedar Rapids issued more than 26,000 citations in the first month of operating its traffic cameras since 2017, potentially generating more than $1.4 million in revenue.

According to a new report from the city, almost all of those tickets were for speeding. Only 321 of the 26,424 citations were for a different infraction, running a red light. Approximately 25,800, or nearly 98 percent, of the speeding tickets were issued from the cameras on I-380. More than 4,000 tickets came during the first four days after the reactivation of the camera system on July 1. Continue reading…

Taylor Bergen returns to Legion Arts as its interim director

Taylor Bergen, Wednesday, Oct 9, 2019. — Zak Neumann/Little Village

Published Thursday, Oct. 10

After Taylor Bergen saw a show put on by Legion Arts at CSPS Hall in 2011, he decided he wanted to work for the Cedar Rapids arts organization. He called the next day to see if they were hiring.

They weren’t. But a little over three months later, Bergen was hired as a program associate, and worked for Legion Arts for almost four years.

Now, Bergen is back at CSPS. He was named interim director of Legion Arts on Wednesday. Continue reading…

Your Village: What is the crosswalk signal on Clinton Street saying?

Crosswalk on Clinton Street in downtown Iowa City. — Jason Smith/Iowa City

Published Thursday, Oct. 10

I cannot understand what the voice is saying at the downtown crosswalks after it announces the street name. It bugs me every time I hear it. It says something like “Clinton, Clinton, walk standing on the blocks.” – Anonymous, Iowa City, via email

Well, the “Clinton, Clinton” part is right. The rest is… close. Sort of. Continue reading…

Joe Tiefenthaler steps down as executive director of FilmScene

Joe Tiefenthaler, Wednesday, April 24, 2019. — Zak Neumann/Little Village

Published Friday, Oct. 11

FilmScene announced on Friday its executive director Joe Tiefenthaler resigned last week, after five years at the nonprofit cinema.

“On Friday, October 4th, I stepped down from my duties at FilmScene — an emotional but necessary move as I turn my focus to new endeavors in our community and beyond,” Tiefenthaler said in a written statement. Continue reading…

Cedar Rapids breaks ground on the next phase of its flood control system

City and federal leaders, along with members from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, celebrate the 16th Avenue floodgate at the groundbreaking on Oct. 8, 2019. — Izabela Zaluska/Little Village

Published Friday, Oct. 11

Fifteen months after securing $117 million in federal funding for its flood control system, Cedar Rapids held a groundbreaking ceremony for the first project paid for by that money, the 16th Avenue SE floodgate. City officials were joined by U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, Rep. Abby Finkenauer and officers from the Army Corps of Engineers for the ceremony at Lion Bridge on Tuesday afternoon. Continue reading…

Waterloo teacher who posted ‘sniper rifle’ Facebook comment about Greta Thunberg’s Iowa City visit resigns

Screenshot of Matt Baish’s comment.

Published Friday, Oct. 11

The Waterloo West High School chemistry teacher who commented “Dont [sic] have my sniper rifle,” on a Facebook post about Greta Thunberg’s Oct. 4 visit to Iowa City has resigned, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported on Friday.

“Matt Baish resigned effective Thursday, Oct. 10, according to a document prepared for an upcoming Waterloo Board of Education meeting,” the Courier said. Continue reading…

Photo slideshows

Now on stands: Little Village issue 272


  • 4
    Shares
Category: Community/News
Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

A collaboration between The Englert Theatre and FilmScene

STRENGTHEN
GROW•EVOLVE

Help us build the greatest small city for the arts in America—right here in Iowa City. Learn more »

Donate Today

Strengthen • Grow • Evolve is a collaborative campaign led by two Iowa City-based arts nonprofits, The Englert Theatre and FilmScene that seeks a major reinvestment to strengthen the arts through modern and historic venues, innovative programming, and new models of collaboration.

For 18 years...

Little Village has been telling the truth and changing our little corner of the world.

If you can, help us head into the next 18 years even stronger with a one-time or monthly contribution of $18, or any amount you choose.

Advertisement

Wed, Oct. 23, 2019

Hilton Garden Inn Iowa City Downtown University at 7:15 a.m. (program starts at 7:30 a.m.)

Keynote address by Dr. Melissa Shivers
Vice President for Student Life
University of Iowa

Buy Ticketes

(No tickets sold at the door)

2019 Award Honorees

Jesse Case
Elizabeth Bernal
Angie Jordan (South District Neighborhood Association)
Inside Out Reentry
Matthew Farrey
Kevin Sanders

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS

Advertisement

VOTER’S GUIDE for the 2019 Johnson County Elections

Mark your calendar! Local elections for City Council and School Board on November 5, 2019. Polls are open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Learn More