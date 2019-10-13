This Week in the Village: Oct. 6-12







Catch up on the biggest headlines, videos and photos published by Little Village in the past week.

Hy-Vee announces locations of malware-infected sites where customer card data was stolen

Published Monday, Oct. 7

Two months after Hy-Vee first discovered a data security breach that allowed criminals to steal the debit and credit card data of customers, the company has released information regarding the locations of the stores where the thefts occurred. Continue reading…

Jimmy Jack’s Rib Shack now selling bottles of its barbecue sauces

Published Tuesday, Oct. 8

After 14 years of journeying to Jimmy Jack’s Rib Shack to enjoy their signature sauces, barbecue fans can now bring bottles of those sauces home.

“We’ve been working on this for about a year and a half,” co-owner Jack Piper told Little Village.

Unlike some barbecue restaurants that outsource their bottling operations, Piper and his partner James Adrian are doing everything in house, from making the sauces the same way they do for the restaurants to labeling the bottles. Continue reading…

Cedar Rapids issued more than 26,000 traffic tickets during first month after its speed cameras were reactivated

Published Tuesday, Oct. 8

Cedar Rapids issued more than 26,000 citations in the first month of operating its traffic cameras since 2017, potentially generating more than $1.4 million in revenue.

According to a new report from the city, almost all of those tickets were for speeding. Only 321 of the 26,424 citations were for a different infraction, running a red light. Approximately 25,800, or nearly 98 percent, of the speeding tickets were issued from the cameras on I-380. More than 4,000 tickets came during the first four days after the reactivation of the camera system on July 1. Continue reading…

Taylor Bergen returns to Legion Arts as its interim director

Published Thursday, Oct. 10

After Taylor Bergen saw a show put on by Legion Arts at CSPS Hall in 2011, he decided he wanted to work for the Cedar Rapids arts organization. He called the next day to see if they were hiring.

They weren’t. But a little over three months later, Bergen was hired as a program associate, and worked for Legion Arts for almost four years.

Now, Bergen is back at CSPS. He was named interim director of Legion Arts on Wednesday. Continue reading…

Your Village: What is the crosswalk signal on Clinton Street saying?

Published Thursday, Oct. 10

I cannot understand what the voice is saying at the downtown crosswalks after it announces the street name. It bugs me every time I hear it. It says something like “Clinton, Clinton, walk standing on the blocks.” – Anonymous, Iowa City, via email

Well, the “Clinton, Clinton” part is right. The rest is… close. Sort of. Continue reading…

Joe Tiefenthaler steps down as executive director of FilmScene

Published Friday, Oct. 11

FilmScene announced on Friday its executive director Joe Tiefenthaler resigned last week, after five years at the nonprofit cinema.

“On Friday, October 4th, I stepped down from my duties at FilmScene — an emotional but necessary move as I turn my focus to new endeavors in our community and beyond,” Tiefenthaler said in a written statement. Continue reading…

Cedar Rapids breaks ground on the next phase of its flood control system

Published Friday, Oct. 11

Fifteen months after securing $117 million in federal funding for its flood control system, Cedar Rapids held a groundbreaking ceremony for the first project paid for by that money, the 16th Avenue SE floodgate. City officials were joined by U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, Rep. Abby Finkenauer and officers from the Army Corps of Engineers for the ceremony at Lion Bridge on Tuesday afternoon. Continue reading…

Waterloo teacher who posted ‘sniper rifle’ Facebook comment about Greta Thunberg’s Iowa City visit resigns

Published Friday, Oct. 11

The Waterloo West High School chemistry teacher who commented “Dont [sic] have my sniper rifle,” on a Facebook post about Greta Thunberg’s Oct. 4 visit to Iowa City has resigned, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported on Friday.

“Matt Baish resigned effective Thursday, Oct. 10, according to a document prepared for an upcoming Waterloo Board of Education meeting,” the Courier said. Continue reading…

