Waterloo teacher who posted ‘sniper rifle’ Facebook comment about Greta Thunberg’s Iowa City visit resigns

The Waterloo West High School chemistry teacher who commented “Dont [sic] have my sniper rifle,” on a Facebook post about Greta Thunberg’s Oct. 4 visit to Iowa City has resigned, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported on Friday.
“Matt Baish resigned effective Thursday, Oct. 10, according to a document prepared for an upcoming Waterloo Board of Education meeting,” the Courier said.
Baish wrote his “sniper rifle” comment on a Facebook post including a link to Little Village’s story about Thunberg’s announcement that she would join members of the Iowa City Student Climate Strike at an upcoming rally. Both the comment and Baish’s own Facebook page were deleted after reports of the comment began to circulate.
The Waterloo Community School District immediately suspended Baish pending an investigation of whether the comment violated the district’s social media policies, Director of School and Community Relations Tara Thomas told Little Village on the morning of Oct. 4. The district also reported Baish’s comment to law enforcement officials prior to Thunberg’s arrival in Iowa.
The district sent an email to parents on Friday morning, informing them of Baish’s resignation.
“West High School and the District are working to ensure classroom instruction continues for courses impacted by the departure,” the email said.
Wow! Just wow.
Thank you to the school district for taking action. However, the residents of the city will rally around this clown and call it a misunderstanding. He’ll get another job teaching the children of Iowa how to hate. Iowa has been moving in that direction at warp speed.
Shes repulsive and pathetic. So filled with propaganda and her own brand of hate. The fact people pretend to be so moved by her antics should be ashamed they dont see shes being taken advantage of.
Couldn’t have said it better myself
Iowa has been doing very great the past couple of years. Trust me, I would know. Greta only produces more ignorance into those who have never even conducted a basic study on climate. Why should her ideas be welcome? She doesn’t understand what she’s talking about. There’s a reason why she’s facing a lot of opposition.
What’s your proof there huh?
You don’t know what you’re talking about little girl.
I see why that teacher made the terrible comments. Look at some of these comments. How can you not care about the climate? Just the fact you can leave negative words about a child too. Shows your true character. Shame on you!