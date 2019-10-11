Advertisement

Waterloo teacher who posted ‘sniper rifle’ Facebook comment about Greta Thunberg’s Iowa City visit resigns

Posted on by Paul Brennan
  • 194
    Shares

Screenshot of Matt Baish’s comment.

The Waterloo West High School chemistry teacher who commented “Dont [sic] have my sniper rifle,” on a Facebook post about Greta Thunberg’s Oct. 4 visit to Iowa City has resigned, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported on Friday.

“Matt Baish resigned effective Thursday, Oct. 10, according to a document prepared for an upcoming Waterloo Board of Education meeting,” the Courier said.

Baish wrote his “sniper rifle” comment on a Facebook post including a link to Little Village’s story about Thunberg’s announcement that she would join members of the Iowa City Student Climate Strike at an upcoming rally. Both the comment and Baish’s own Facebook page were deleted after reports of the comment began to circulate.

Advertisement

The Waterloo Community School District immediately suspended Baish pending an investigation of whether the comment violated the district’s social media policies, Director of School and Community Relations Tara Thomas told Little Village on the morning of Oct. 4. The district also reported Baish’s comment to law enforcement officials prior to Thunberg’s arrival in Iowa.

The district sent an email to parents on Friday morning, informing them of Baish’s resignation.

“West High School and the District are working to ensure classroom instruction continues for courses impacted by the departure,” the email said.


  • 194
    Shares
Category: Community/News
Tags: , ,

Comments:

  2. Thank you to the school district for taking action. However, the residents of the city will rally around this clown and call it a misunderstanding. He’ll get another job teaching the children of Iowa how to hate. Iowa has been moving in that direction at warp speed.

    Reply

    1. Shes repulsive and pathetic. So filled with propaganda and her own brand of hate. The fact people pretend to be so moved by her antics should be ashamed they dont see shes being taken advantage of.

      Reply

    2. Iowa has been doing very great the past couple of years. Trust me, I would know. Greta only produces more ignorance into those who have never even conducted a basic study on climate. Why should her ideas be welcome? She doesn’t understand what she’s talking about. There’s a reason why she’s facing a lot of opposition.

      Reply

  3. I see why that teacher made the terrible comments. Look at some of these comments. How can you not care about the climate? Just the fact you can leave negative words about a child too. Shows your true character. Shame on you!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

A collaboration between The Englert Theatre and FilmScene

STRENGTHEN
GROW•EVOLVE

Help us build the greatest small city for the arts in America—right here in Iowa City. Learn more »

Donate Today

Strengthen • Grow • Evolve is a collaborative campaign led by two Iowa City-based arts nonprofits, The Englert Theatre and FilmScene that seeks a major reinvestment to strengthen the arts through modern and historic venues, innovative programming, and new models of collaboration.

For 18 years...

Little Village has been telling the truth and changing our little corner of the world.

If you can, help us head into the next 18 years even stronger with a one-time or monthly contribution of $18, or any amount you choose.

Advertisement

Wed, Oct. 23, 2019

Hilton Garden Inn Iowa City Downtown University at 7:15 a.m. (program starts at 7:30 a.m.)

Keynote address by Dr. Melissa Shivers
Vice President for Student Life
University of Iowa

Buy Ticketes

(No tickets sold at the door)

2019 Award Honorees

Jesse Case
Elizabeth Bernal
Angie Jordan (South District Neighborhood Association)
Inside Out Reentry
Matthew Farrey
Kevin Sanders

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS

Advertisement

VOTER’S GUIDE for the 2019 Johnson County Elections

Mark your calendar! Local elections for City Council and School Board on November 5, 2019. Polls are open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Learn More