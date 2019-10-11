Waterloo teacher who posted ‘sniper rifle’ Facebook comment about Greta Thunberg’s Iowa City visit resigns







The Waterloo West High School chemistry teacher who commented “Dont [sic] have my sniper rifle,” on a Facebook post about Greta Thunberg’s Oct. 4 visit to Iowa City has resigned, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported on Friday.

“Matt Baish resigned effective Thursday, Oct. 10, according to a document prepared for an upcoming Waterloo Board of Education meeting,” the Courier said.

Baish wrote his “sniper rifle” comment on a Facebook post including a link to Little Village’s story about Thunberg’s announcement that she would join members of the Iowa City Student Climate Strike at an upcoming rally. Both the comment and Baish’s own Facebook page were deleted after reports of the comment began to circulate.

The Waterloo Community School District immediately suspended Baish pending an investigation of whether the comment violated the district’s social media policies, Director of School and Community Relations Tara Thomas told Little Village on the morning of Oct. 4. The district also reported Baish’s comment to law enforcement officials prior to Thunberg’s arrival in Iowa.

The district sent an email to parents on Friday morning, informing them of Baish’s resignation.

“West High School and the District are working to ensure classroom instruction continues for courses impacted by the departure,” the email said.