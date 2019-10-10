Advertisement

Your Village: What is the crosswalk signal on Clinton Street saying?

Posted on by Paul Brennan
Have a question about what’s going on in your community? Ask Little Village. Submit your questions through the Your Village feature on our homepage, or email us at editor@littlevillagemag.com.

The corner of Clinton Street and Washington. — Paul Brennan/Little Village

I cannot understand what the voice is saying at the downtown crosswalks after it announces the street name. It bugs me every time I hear it. It says something like “Clinton, Clinton, walk standing on the blocks.” – Anonymous, Iowa City, via email

Well, the “Clinton, Clinton” part is right. The rest is… close. Sort of.

“Clinton. Walk sign is on to cross. Clinton,” repeated three times, is what the talking crosswalk signal at the corner of Clinton and Washington is saying. It also says, “Wait, wait,” before the walk sign lights up.

Talking crosswalk signals were first introduced in Los Angeles 20 years ago to help visually impaired pedestrians. They were quickly embraced as a major improvement over the older “noise-making” crosswalk signals. Those older signals used bird-like sounds (“cuckoo” for a north-south intersection and “peep, peep” for an east-west crossing) or a “fast tick” sound to indict the walk sign was lit.

Like other outdoor speakers, the ones built into the crosswalk signals have to withstand a wide range of weather conditions, which means parts must be durable. And that can cut into sound quality (think about fast food drive-through speakers), meaning that some people might think they are being asked to stand on blocks when it’s time to cross the street.


  1. I prefer to think that it is a bird or a cricket or an alien that has gotten trapped in the lights and is calling for help or someone around me has indigestion and is burping or it is a piece of interactive sound art with the blurps coordinated with the sounds of traffic and real humans talking around me. Even if I couldn’t see I don’t think I would be able to understand the instructions the sound is so distorted.

  2. I live half of a block away from this, could they turn the sound down a bit? They are sight impaired not deaf! I have to live with that dreadful beeping.

